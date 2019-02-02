‘Mobile Suit Gundam NT’ Shares New English Trailer

Sunrise is currently in the midst of an ambitious new rollout for the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise in which they’ll continue the original Universe Century storyline with new anime projects.

The first of which, Mobile Suit Gundam, will be getting a very limited theatrical run in the United States in an English dub and you can check out a trailer for that in the video above.

Fathom Events are bringing the film to United States theaters for a single day on February 19. The film will screen in 450 theaters, and will feature the English dub release of the film. You can find out more information and purchase tickets here.

First opening in Japan last November, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative is part of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which tackles the events of the Universal Century storyline following the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. It features the new mobile suit designs, RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex and MSN-06S Sinanju Stein. Sunrise describes Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged. After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

Shunichi Yoshizawa (Gundam Thunderbolt) directs the project for Sunrise, Harutoshi Fukui (Gundam Unicorn) wrote the script, Kumiko Takahashi designed the characters, Se Jun Kim (Gundam Twilight Axis) serves as animation character designer, Hajime Kotoki and Eiji Komatsu handled mechanical design, Takako Suzuki serves as a color key artist, Yukiko Maruyama and Yoshimi Mineda serve as art directors, Eriko Kimura acts as sound director, Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music, and Daisuke Imai edited the film.

