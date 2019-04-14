‘Mobile Suit Gundam NT’ Releases Blu-ray Details

Mobile Suit Gundam is ready to bring one of its newest projects to your anime collection. After making its theatrical debut, the franchise’s newest film is heading to home video, and those sale details have gone public.

According to Bandai Visual, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative (NT) will get a summer release. The film hit up Blu-ray on May 24 with a slew of special features.

The Japanese release will feature English subtitles as well as an English dub. Currently, the 4K Ultra High Def version will be a BVC LE exclusive release.

For fans outside of Japan, Right Stuf Anime will sell the imported Blu-ray for collectors. Currently, the film is up for pre-order while supplies last. The home release being sold is the limited edition Blu-ray bundle, and it will run fans $100 before shipping and handling.

“Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative) Limited Edition contains the anime movie directed by Toshikazu Yoshizawa. and is housed in a chipboard box featuring sleeve illustrations by Hajime Katoki and Jacket illustrations by Sejoon Kim. It also includes a Drama CD, Cell & Line Art Illustrations Book, Settings Art Book, Special Booklet, and a Special Blu-ray Disc* which includes approximately 78 minutes worth of extra content. While supplies last – also receive an original squared art board (shikishi / 色紙) with an illustration especially drawn for the occasion,” the product’s description reads.

Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative is part of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which tackles the events of the Universal Century storyline following the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. It features the new mobile suit designs, RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex and MSN-06S Sinanju Stein. Sunrise describes Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged. After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

