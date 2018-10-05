New ‘Gundam’ Anime to Premiere at Anime NYC

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise is getting a brand new anime project in set in the series’ Universal Century Timeline with Gundam Narrative, and fans will get their first look at the film sooner than they think.

Sunrise will be debuting the first 20 minutes of Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative (NT for short) during Anime NYC, which takes place November 16-18.

The film itself is scheduled to release November 30 in Japan, so fans in the United States will get to a sneak peak of the film shortly before it officially releases. As for its release in the United States, according to a report from Anime News Network, the staff of the film wants to hold the premiere of the full anime project as close to its Japanese theatrical release as possible.

Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, is part of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which will tackle the events of the Universal Century storyline following the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. It features the new mobile suit designs, RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex and MSN-06S Sinanju Stein.

Shunichi Yoshizawa (Gundam Thunderbolt) will direct the project for Sunrise, Harutoshi Fukui (Gundam Unicorn) is writing the script, Kumiko Takahashi will design the characters of the project, Se Jun Kim (Gundam Twilight Axis) is designing the characters for animation, Hajime Kotoki and Eiji Komatsu are handling mechanical design, Takako Suzuki is the color key artist, Yukiko Maruyama and Yoshimi Mineda will serve as art directors, Eriko Kimura will act as sound director, Hiroyuki Sawano will compose the music, and Daisuke Imai will edit the project.

Sunrise describes Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history.

But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

via Anime News Network