Official Mobile Suit Gundam Quiz Tells You Which Mecha Suits You

After revealing their very own Youtube channel with a sea of Gundam Titles, the most recognizable mech franchise the world over doesn’t just have a satellite launching into outer space next year for the Summer Olympics or a number of statues around Japan, it also officially has its own quiz that can tell you which Mecha Suit from which Gundam franchise best represents you! Teaming up with the Japan Racing Association, the quiz is bizarre in that it best patents a mech suit after you based on your feelings toward horses!

Anime News Network shared the info drop that the rather “unique” quiz would fill you in on one of thirty two options for a Gundam suit depending on what your overall opinion on horses was, so keep that in mind before you take the quiz itself:

Mobile Suit Gundam has been an institution in Japan since its creation in the late 1970s, continuing on through multiple mediums and numerous realities to create entirely new stories that revolve around the giant mech suits. The quiz itself is “hosted” by one of the biggest antagonists in the Gundam series, Char, who recently had an anime series of his own released in the form of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin originally began as a series of OVA specials in 2015, but eventually expanded to include 13 special episodes overall. The Toonami airings of the series will most likely encompass the entirety of this OVA run, which is based on a retelling of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series.

