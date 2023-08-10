Mononoke Releases New Trailer: Watch

It has been years since Mononoke checked in on fans, but the hit TV series is gearing up for a comeback. Back in 2022, the anime fandom was promised a special Mononoke reveal, and the goods were delivered when Twin Engine shared plans to revive the TV series with a film. Now, a new trailer for Mononoke has gone live, and it highlights the anime's iconic colorful aesthetic.

From start to finish, this Mononoke trailer shows Twin Engine is putting serious effort into this project. The anime revival will put the Medicine Seller back on screen, and they will be faced with all sorts of supernatural troubles. But of course, these household spirits are nothing in the end to our protagonist's power.

If you are not familiar with Mononoke, you should know the original anime was done by Toei Animation. Directed by Kenji Nakamura, the historical anime debuted in 2007 and ran for a single season. In recent years, Mononoke has made a comeback with fans which prompted Twin Engine to pick up the IP amidst its 15th anniversary. Originally, voice actor Takahiro Sakurai oversaw the role of the Medicine Seller, and the star was meant to return in this movie. However, a recent affair scandal prompted Sakurai to exit the project, so Hiroshi Kamiya will now star in the Mononoke film.

If you want to watch Mononoke, you can find the anime streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll. For more details, you can read the anime's official synopsis below:

"In feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague both households and the countryside, leaving a trail of fear in their wake. One mysterious person has the power to slay the mononoke where they stand; he is known only as the Medicine Seller, and he vanquishes the spirits using the power of his Exorcism Sword. However, in order to draw his sword he must first understand the Form, Truth and Reason of the mononoke. Armed with a sharp wit and keen intellect, the Medicine Seller wanders from place to place, striking down the evil spirits in his wake."

What do you think about this latest look at Mononoke? Are you excited to check out this new take on the hit series?