Moon Knight Confesses Their Avatar: The Last Airbender Love in New Clip

Marvel’s Moon Knight is here, and fans are ready to see how this new superhero fares. The series put forward its first episode today, and the reviews say Disney+ has another hit on its hands. But if you were to ask the hero himself what show they should binge, he’d probably say Avatar: The Last Airbender if a new promo has anything to say about it.

The clip, as you can see below, follows Steven as he talks with his new foe face to face. Arthur Harrow, who is played by Ethan Hawke, sets the stage for the joke as he warns Steven about the ancient power backing Egypt’s gods. He should have known better than to use the word ‘avatar’ because it sends Steven spiraling.

https://twitter.com/AvatarNews_/status/1509071629225127936?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Oh, Avatar – blue people. Love that film,” the British hero says before switching tracks. “You mean that anime?”

Obviously, Steven is poking fun at both series and the way fans often confuse one Avatar for the other. After all, James Cameron did release his hit film Avatar in 2009, and it follows human explorers as they enter an alien world filled with blue humanoids. However, Nickelodeon beat Cameron to the title as Avatar: The Last Airbender made its debut in 2005.

It’s always nice to see the animated series get some love, and Moon Knight is just the hero to give it. Of course, the joke has prompted some fans to complain as Steven does call the show an anime, and that debate continues to rage across the fandom. Avatar has its roots in anime, but the nuance of where the show was animated and who did so muddles its anime status. But either way, it is clear Moon Knight has a thing for Avatar and we’re sure he’d get along great with Aang.

