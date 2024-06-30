Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Announced

It's official, guys. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is far from done. If you did not realize, the hit isekai series has been rolling through season two this year, and all eyes turned to its finale this week. Now, a new report from Japan has confirmed Mushoku Tensei season three is a go.

Yes, that is right. Rudeus is gearing up for yet another season. Mushoku Tensei has big plans for its third season, and the comeback will follow Rudeus as his family expands in new ways.

As you can see above, a teaser trailer for Mushoku Tensei season three was released today in the wake of its season two finale. At this time, no word has been given on when Mushoku Tensei will return to television. The show premiered in 2021 before its season two comeback went live in July 2023. So if season three follows the trend, Mushoku Tensei could return by late 2025.

If you are not caught up with Mushoku Tensei, the fantasy isekai can be streamed over on Crunchyroll. Its light novels are also accessible in English courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment. So for those wanting to know more about Mushoku Tensei, you can read up on the series below before checking it out yourself!

"When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a truck, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure-with all of his past experience intact!"

Are you excited to check out Mushoku Tensei season three? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!