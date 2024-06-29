Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Finale Preview Released

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will be coming to an end with Season 2's next episode, and fans have gotten the first look at the final episode of the season! Mushoku Tensei returned for the second half of its second season earlier this Spring, and it was a much different kind of experience than the first half. Season 2 of the anime started with Rudeus at his lowest yet as he worked through an entire slate of episodes to get over his physical intimacy issues, and the second half of the season thankfully has seen him much happier for the most part.

This all changed with the final few episodes of the season, however, as Mushoku Tensei Season 2 shocked with one of the biggest deaths of the anime thus far. Now that Rudeus has lost someone very close to him, and reunited with someone who has since gotten even closer, he's now got to reckon with the fallout of everything that will happen next as he and Roxy head back home in the final episode of the season. You can check out what is coming next with the preview for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 24 below.

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 24

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 24 is titled "Succession" and the synopsis for the finale teases it as such, "After six months, Rudeus returns home to where Sylphy and the others are waiting for him. He talks about what happened in the teleportation labyrinth, Paul's death, Zenith's condition, and more. He also talks about Roxy...What will Norn, Aisha, and Sylphy's responses be...?" Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 24 will be premiering on Sunday, June 30th and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll when it debuts.

You can also catch up with all available episodes of the anime with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation as such, "A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"