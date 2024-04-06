Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 Premiere Promo Released

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is officially returning for Season 2's second half this Spring, and fans have gotten a fresh look at Part 2's premiere with the promo for Episode 13! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 started off with its most depressing arc yet as Rudeus Greyrat has been recovering from Iris leaving him at the end of the first season. This sent him into a downspiral in which he started attending a prestigious magic academy for a chance at potentially finding a cure for his erectile dysfunction. But now that it's cured, it's time to see what's coming to the anime next.

The end of the first half saw Rudeus recover from his physical and mental issues with Sylphie's help, so now it's time for the anime to move beyond and reveal more of this magical academy. Rudeus is also in the midst of finding the rest of his missing family, so there's an excitement of where Season 2 has to go from this point on. Sharing a new look at Mushoku Tensei's return, you can check out the promo for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 13 below:

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 Release Date

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation debuted the first half of Season 2's episodes last year, and is finally making its comeback for Part 2 on April 7th as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. This cour will be running for 12 episodes, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. You can actually catch up with everything that's happened in the anime so far with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the anime as a whole as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

What are you hoping to see from Mushoku Tensei's return for the final half of Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!