My Adventures with Superman Unleashes Brainiac Superman

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 has reached its final couple of episodes, and it’s made a big swing as Brainiac has taken over Clark Kent’s body by the end of Episode 8! My Adventures with Superman has really been challenging Clark in new ways this season as while he’s questioning his place within humanity, he’s been feeling more alone than ever before. It’s that mental weakness that Brainiac has decided to take advantage of as the newest episode of the series sees him trap Clark within a mental space and manipulate his memories and feelings.

My Adventures with Superman had Clark at his lowest yet as while he first was able to fight back against Brainiac’s manipulations within the Black Mercy for the majority of it, it all started to break away when Brainiac began to use what happened to Lois against him. With Clark getting even more depressed and vulnerable, Brainiac was successful at taking over Clark’s body completely. And in doing so, Brainiac unleashes his own dark new form for Clark that brings the season into its final episodes. Check it out below as shared by Adult Swim:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8

If you wanted to seek out the episode, My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 is titled “The Death of Clark Kent” and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Lois and Jimmy confront Kara and make a plan to rescue Clark. Meanwhile, Brainiac delves into Superman’s mind to figure out what makes him tick…and how to tear him apart!” If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2’s available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut. So you’ll be able to check out Brainiac’s takeover right now!

Adult Swim teases what to expect from My Adventures with Superman Season 2 on a whole as such, “In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”