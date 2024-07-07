My Adventures with Superman has reached its intense slate of final episodes for Season 2, and Clark is now in more danger than ever before! My Adventures with Superman Season 2 kicked off with Clark at his highest as not only was he dating Lois, but Jimmy was rich and successful. Clark then discovered that he even had a cousin who survived Krypton’s destruction as well, and reached out to her in the hopes of finding someone who understood why he felt so isolated from humanity. But it all quickly went south from there with a long string of bad luck.
My Adventures with Superman Season 2 might have spent the latest episode showcasing how Lois and Jimmy ended up in space in their attempts to find and rescue Clark, it’s time to get back to Clark himself as we last saw him within the clutches of Brainiac. It’s going just as well as one might expect as Clark is being manipulated and challenged by his memories as the villain gets closer to taking control of Clark’s body. Here’s everything important that went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8, “The Death of Clark Kent.”
My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 Recap with Spoilers
- Brainiac uses a device known as the Black Mercy, a Kryptonian device that traps Clark within his mind and allows Brainiac to see and manipulate his memories. Brainiac then explains that the current housing for his mind is slowly heading towards destruction and thus wants to take Clark’s body for his own. Using Clark’s memories, Braniac is trying to find his weakness and kill Clark. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Lois speak with Kara.
- Jimmy invites her onto the ship so they can discuss things, much to Lois’ protests. Kara’s happy to see Jimmy, and it’s clear there’s a bit of a spark between the two of them. Kara asks them for their help because she thinks Clark’s in danger…even if she’s not completely clear about what’s been happening with the planets and Krypton’s empire thus far. Meanwhile, Brainiac takes Clark through his first fight with Livewire and is disappointed to find that Clark can’t be beaten physically.
- Then taking him back to his fight with Ivo, and wonders where he manages to find last minute strength to defeat these strong foes. Taking notice of Lois and Jimmy, Brainiac starts to explore more of that connection such as when Clark was fighting against his spaceship to protect them as seen in the first season. This only makes Brainiac more curious as Clark himself can’t land a hit on Brainiac while trapped within the Black Mercy.
- Meanwhile, Kara tells Lois and Jimmy that their best opportunity at getting Clark would be when Brainiac is recharging himself for maintenance. She still wants to speak with her perceived father to find out the truth of what’s really going on, and will do so when Lois and Jimmy retrieve Clark. But Jimmy’s also concerned about what’s going to happen to Kara after as while she’s been fighting for the Krypton empire in this way, there’s still a whole universe she has yet to freely see.
- Heading onto the ship, they move on with the plan but Kara tries to confess something to Jimmy. She blushes and says she feels admiration for him as the leader of the planet, but it’s clear that she might be feeling something more instead. Hugging him before they part, Lois hilariously pokes at Jimmy about calling himself the leader of the planet. Back in Clark’s mind, he’s trying his best to stop Brainiac from seeing them. But instead, Brainiac notes how Clark seems to be afraid of hurting them himself.
- He knows Clark fears about them not loving him in return for how much he protects them, and replays all of the memories he’s gotten over the course of this season. Rejection from the scared humans, overhearing Lois saying he’s different, Jimmy ditching him for Kara, and this is Clark’s weakness. His love he has for his friends and family makes him vulnerable. Because he can’t be beaten physically, he’s weak mentally and Clark denies that this is the case. So Brainiac begins to manipulate his memories to make Lois say horrible things about him.
- Meanwhile, Lois and Jimmy head to the observation deck and find Clark isn’t there while Brainiac’s drones start to activate. It’s Kara who finds him, however, and she immediately confronts Brainiac over it. She wants to know what’s really going on, and Brainiac explains that she actually previously refused to destroy the planets that they discovered before. Instead arguing about each of their good qualities, Brainiac then forced her to destroy them instead.
- Kara finally understands how Brainiac has been manipulating her, and he doesn’t mind as he’s seeking to turn Clark into his next weapon instead. Inside of Clark’s mind, he’s still being tortured by Lois telling him terrible things. Having enough of this and refusing to believe this is true, Clark instead starts manipulating the Black Mercy himself and heads to his real memories of Lois offering him her love and support through their adventures so far. But Brainiac continues to push forward.
- Showing Clark more instances of Lois telling him horrible things, Clark even starts to doubt whether or not those memories actually happened. Until finally, he revisits his breakup with Lois. This one true thing that happened starts to chip away at Clark’s trust of the others. While Clark is fighting on the inside, Kara is fighting Brainiac on the outside. With one final push, the both of them land decisive blows and the physical and mental Brainiac until Clark frees himself from the Black Mercy.
- Clark then has a vision of a younger version of himself on Krypton, and reunites with the rest of his family. But actually, Clark is still trapped within the Black Mercy. Brainiac has taken full control of Clark’s body and morphs it into a dark kind of “Super Brainiac” look. Lois and Jimmy see this go down, and Brainiac declares that Kal-El is no more. Kara tries to fight him but fails as Brainiac explains that each generation of Kryptonians have been genetically built to be stronger than the last.
- He himself was built to be the greatest mind of Krypton meant to uphold the greatest ideals of their empire, and explains that he still has love for Kara. Even so, he completely demolishes her in a fight. Jimmy tries to interfere with the piece of Kryptonite he and Lois brought, but it’s killing both Kal-El and Kara instead of Brainiac as he can just move his mind to a new body. He then flings them off into space.
- Thankfully, Mallah and Brain rescue them with the ship in time. Lost without much of a path forward, Lois reveals she’s grabbed a Black Mercy device and puts it on in the hopes of going after Clark. She then enters a catatonic state like Clark was before, and the episode comes to an end.