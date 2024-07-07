My Adventures with Superman has reached its intense slate of final episodes for Season 2, and Clark is now in more danger than ever before! My Adventures with Superman Season 2 kicked off with Clark at his highest as not only was he dating Lois, but Jimmy was rich and successful. Clark then discovered that he even had a cousin who survived Krypton’s destruction as well, and reached out to her in the hopes of finding someone who understood why he felt so isolated from humanity. But it all quickly went south from there with a long string of bad luck.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 might have spent the latest episode showcasing how Lois and Jimmy ended up in space in their attempts to find and rescue Clark, it’s time to get back to Clark himself as we last saw him within the clutches of Brainiac. It’s going just as well as one might expect as Clark is being manipulated and challenged by his memories as the villain gets closer to taking control of Clark’s body. Here’s everything important that went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8, “The Death of Clark Kent.”

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 Recap with Spoilers