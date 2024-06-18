My Adventures with Superman Brings in Supergirl for Its Biggest Fight Yet

My Adventures with Superman has crossed the halfway point of its run with Season 2, and the newest episode has introduced Supergirl into the mix with the biggest fight in the series to date! My Adventures with Superman revealed to Clark in the Season 2 premiere that he's not the only Kryptonian left alive. While the rest of his people are gone, he actually had a cousin somewhere out there. With the previous episode, he finally reached out to his cousin in the hopes of speaking to someone who understood how out of place he feels on Earth at the moment.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2's newest episode saw his cousin, Kara Zor-El, come to Earth after hearing Clark's message, and at first it seems like she grew to enjoy all of Earth's indulgences. But before long, it's revealed that Kara thinks much differently than Clark. She not only views the people of Earth as lesser, but wondered why he has yet to conquer the planet for the Kryptonian empire. This leads to a big fight between the two demonstrating how strong the two of them are. Check it out below as released by Adult Swim:

My Adventures with Superman: Why Superman and Supergirl Fight

Upon getting ignored by him, Kara is angered when Clark is spending more time focusing on humans. Calling out the fact that he seems to be lowering himself to this lesser species, she says he's lost sight of their mission to restore the empire. But while Clark tries to tell his cousin that the empire is no more, there's a strange robotic voice coming from a black and red armor that Kara dons ordering her to fight anyway. It's here that the two of them clash.

It's not long before Clark is overpowered. Although he was able to tap into an icy new ability to fight back against Kara's heat vision, Clark was still much less experienced than the ruthless Kara. It's here that she takes him down, and captures him in order to bring him to the source of the robotic voice giving her orders the entire time, Brainiac. So while this is indeed Clark's biggest fight yet, it's far from the final one.

It's clear from this bout, however, that Kara still has lingering feelings about the kind of destruction she's causing. There might be a chance to talk her out of things, but it's likely going to need to be done through a show of force before Clark can make any progress.