My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 7 Recap With Spoilers
Here's everything important that went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2's newest episode
My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is now getting ready for its final stretch of episodes, and things are going to get worse for Clark and the others before it gets better! My Adventures with Superman kicked off Season 2 with the tease that Clark actually had a cousin, another surviving Kryptonian, somewhere out in the universe. After reaching out for her in the hopes that he wouldn't feel so alone, it turned out that Kara Zor-El was after the total domination of the Earth on behalf of the Kryptonian Empire. Then it was revealed that this wasn't exactly the case either.
My Adventures with Superman Season 2 left things off on a perilous cliffhanger as not only was Clark captured by the monstrous Brainiac, but it was revealed that Kara was brainwashed into destroying all of the planets that she thought she was saving. This is the most doomed Clark and the others have been, but Lois and Jimmy found their way out into space to try and help. As My Adventures with Superman Season 2 continues, here's everything important that went down in Episode 7, "Olsen's Eleven."
- Amanda Waller holds a press conference to explain that due to Superman's threat, they are now enacting martial law where the Earth will now be protecting by the Human Defense Corps., which are these massive black and red machines. When an interviewer tries to showcase the other side of the story (where Clark is defending the Earth against Supergirl), he's shut down immediately. Lois and Jimmy see all of this and plan to break into Star Labs to steal the Amazotech Jump Drive ship to find the now missing Clark.
- Lois' plan to do so is to seek out Livewire and get her help, and she eventually agrees when Jimmy offers her to write a check with the last two million or so dollars he had left over. Her partner, Heat Wave, is against the idea as Livewire would be in over her head (and does this a lot) so she leaves. She says they need a crew who know their way around a ship to pull it off, and Jimmy calls Mallah and Brain for help. The two of them stopped going around the multiverse a while ago because of all of the other Mallah and Brain's they ran into, and have ever since been hanging out with Jimmy on occasion.
- The plan is to sneak in through a back entrance and steal the necessary things to get to the ship. Then they'll go their separate ways. But if it doesn't work they'll have to fight their way out, and Jimmy doesn't want that to happen. Lois and Jimmy are also planning for when they see Kara once more, and Lois plans to use the stored piece of Kryptonite she has against her. Jimmy doesn't want that to be the case and hopes to talk with her before going to that step. Lois is worried without Superman as backup, however.
- On the day they try to enact their plan, Waller and Deathstroke have come to Star Labs to inspect Lex's current progress with the overall project. Things already start to go south when the guard they expect to end his shift doesn't. Jimmy talks him into leaving. Another problem arises when the Brain and Mallah have trouble erasing their presence from the cameras due to increased security from Lex. Waller notices the cameras glitching, and sends Deathstroke out to handle it.
- When Deathstroke ambushes them and activates lockdown, Lois and Jimmy lose track of Mallah and Brain while Livewire decides to ditch them and escape. Lois and Jimmy manage to escape from Deathstroke by slipping into a vent, and make it to the jump ship. They soon realize it's been stripped open for parts, and Lois loses hope that she'll see Clark again. She's still worried about the fact she broke up with him before this all happened, and explains that she was just scared that didn't love her the same way she loved him.
- Brain and Mallah pop up and reveal they were actually just gathering supplies rather than ditching them, and start putting something together to get the ship to fly. But with Lex wanting to impress Waller, he activates Project M, the Metallos he had been trying to get operational with the bits of Kryptonite that Deathstroke had managed to nab earlier in the season. As they attack, Mallah and Brain manage to get the ship working.
- The Metallos start jumping on the ship to keep it from flying, and it looks like Lois and Jimmy are done for. But a blast of electricity hits the Metallos, it's Livewire! She and Heat Wave destroy all the Metallos, and Livewire reveals that it's been the real plan all along. Knowing that Waller would know they snuck in, she and her actual crew would steal all the tech from Star Labs they could. They planned to completely escape and ditch Lois and Jimmy, but hearing Lois' tearful cries about Clark and went to save them.
- The two tell Lois that she might have gotten scared, but love is not for cowards. Sometimes you need to put it all on the line to fight for it. With their help, Lois and Jimmy get the ship into space while Livewire, Heat Wave and their crew drive off happily into the sunset. Meanwhile for Lex, while it seemed like Project M was a failure, Waller was impressed to see the machines stand up to alien technology and superpowers and still stay somewhat operational at only 10% of their capacity. She's making the project top priority.
- The ship then warps through a portal, and they find themselves bumping into Kara as seen at the end of Episode 6. Except this time now we know how Lois and Jimmy got to that point as Lois agrees to talk with Kara before using the Kryptonite on her, and Jimmy tells Lois about his date with Kara as the episode comes to an end. Now it's time to move forward.