My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 First Look Released: Watch

My Adventures with Superman is nearing the end of its run for Season 2, and the first look has been revealed at what to expect next from Episode 8! My Adventures with Superman Season 2 has put Clark in some major danger as after finding out that his cousin, Kara Zor-El, was being manipulated by a Kryptonian machine named Brainiac, he now finds himself captured by that very same machine. And as we saw what happened with Kara in the previous episodes of the season, there's a good chance that Clark could end up just as brainwashed as she was.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 took a break from the present day in the latest episode as fans got to see how Lois and Jimmy ended up meeting Kara out in space at the end of Episode 6, and now it's time to get back into the main plot as Brainiac is trying his best to take over Clark's body and mind. With the first look at My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 (as spotted by Swimpedia on X), Clark is definitely in Brainiac's robotic grip. Check it out in action below.

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, July 6th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, "The Death of Clark Kent"! pic.twitter.com/WL60UuUAAT — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 30, 2024

How to Watch My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 8

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 is titled "The Death of Clark Kent" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Lois and Jimmy confront Kara and make a plan to rescue Clark. Meanwhile, Brainiac delves into Superman's mind to figure out what makes him tick…and how to tear him apart!" My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, July 6th at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is now in the works for a future release with Adult Swim and Max.