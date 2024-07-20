My Adventures With Superman Shares New Season 2 Finale Preview

My Adventures With Superman is preparing to end its second season by bringing the battle featuring the Man of Steel, Supergirl, and Braniac to a close. Luckily, the Adult Swim series has already confirmed that a third season is in the works to give us more of this take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. Set to debut at midnight later tonight, July 20th, Cartoon Network has shared a brand new clip of the giant confrontation that will dictate the future of Earth and the survivors of Krypton. However this season ends, it’s looking to do so with a bang.

This latest season began with Clark and company dealing with a newly revealed Lex Luthor and Amanda Waller having a bone to pick with Lois’ father Sam Lane. When Kara Zor-El made her way to Earth, it was revealed that this Supergirl believed that the villainous Braniac was her father and that she was being used as a weapon to forge a brand new Krypton. Presenting one of the scariest iterations of Braniac to date, My Adventures With Superman season two now has the stage set for the fight against Braniac to come to an end.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Finale Preview

Despite Kara hitting the second season, we have yet to see her sporting a Supergirl costume during her time in My Adventures With Superman. With Clark Kent recently getting a new costume thanks to the fight against Braniac, seeing Kara do the same before the season ends seems like a safe bet.

The beginning of the end. My Adventures with Superman Finale tonight @ midnight | tomorrow on @StreamOnMax #adultswim #myadventureswithsuperman pic.twitter.com/ooILoWZEe6 — adult swim (@adultswim) July 20, 2024

You’ll be able to watch My Adventures With Superman’s second season finale live on Cartoon Network at midnight, with the episode arriving on MAX the following day. Here’s how Adult Swim describes the current season of the series, “In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”

