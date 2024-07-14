My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is now at its final couple of episodes, and the season is likely planning to go out with a bang considering how much has gone down! My Adventures with Superman has really thrown Clark for a loop as the beginning of the season revealed he had a surviving cousin from Krypton, and leading to a fight with his cousin and ultimately getting caught within the trap of the Kryptonian machine, Brainiac. Now things are only getting worse as Brainiac was able to pick at Clark’s weaknesses to fully take over Clark’s body for dastardly means.
My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is gearing up for its finale with Clark now in the grips of Brainiac, and Lois heading into the Black Mercy in order to chase him down within his mind. The last we had seen of the two, Lois was in a catatonic state in the real world while Clark was reunited with a vision of his family on a now not destroyed Krypton. But as Lois digs into Clark’s mind further with the latest episode, it’s an even bigger struggle for the couple than ever. Here’s everything important that went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9, “Pierce the Heavens, Superman!”
My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9 Recap With Spoilers
- Clark (in full Kryptonian gear) tries to speak with a Suneater that is trapped within a cage in his family’s lab before his mother chastises him for it. He’s trying to reach out because it’s the last of its kind and might need help, but his mother then tells him that his kindness is a weakness while Brainiac’s voice also cracks through. Meanwhile, Lois finds herself just outside of the Kryptonian palace area and is confronting by Jor-El. But she has no memory of who she is.
- Back in the real world, Kara explains that Brainiac is the only one that knows how to stop the Black Mercy but Jimmy thinks they should defeat him then but it’s likely going to be impossible given that Brainiac now has Clark’s body. Kara’s quickly losing hope, but Jimmy refuses to give up. Jimmy and Kara head back to Metropolis in the jump ship in the hopes of warning them about Brainiac’s coming invasion, but are shot down by Amanda Waller’s drones.
- Amanda Waller then arrests them for being traitors to Earth, and pins down Kara with a piece of Kryptonite but Jimmy’s livestream to Flamebird (where he’s trying to warn them) is still active. Back in the Black Mercy, Jor-El and Lara are trying to find out where Lois came from and want to get rid of her before Clark can make contact. But soon he does, and brings Lois a piece of cake hoping she’d eat it. The two begin to bond a little as a spark forms despite the two not recognizing one another.
- But upon shaking hands with Kal-El, Lois suddenly remembers everything and tries to get him to remember he’s Clark Kent. Kal-El and Lara soon arrive and then immediately try and delete Lois from the Black Mercy. It’s then revealed that instead she’s returned back to when she first arrived within Clark’s mind with her memories intact this time. On the outside, the Daily Planet’s employees confront Waller about Jimmy’s arrest and Steve breaks him and the others out while Waller’s distracted. There’s no time to celebrate, however, as Brainiac’s ship arrives in Metropolis.
- Back in the Black Mercy, Lois gets Clark up to speed about everything but Clark still doesn’t fully believe her as he has no idea why she would do all of this just for him. But before she can fully answer him, Clark’s simulation parents interrupt them once more. Lois figures out that they can’t fully erase her without ruining the integrity of the entire thing so Lois has a more direct goal when she’s deleted and sent back to the beginning of the day again. This time, dodging Kal-El’s first arrival and arrest.
- Lois gets through three failed attempts at reaching Clark. On the fourth time, she ends up meeting Clark somewhere else and dodges deletion. Getting the furthest in their conversation so far, Lois fully confesses that she loves Clark and jumped into the Black Mercy to save him. He remembers her name is Lois. Back in the real world, Kara is losing hope as Jimmy wants to form a plan somehow to face down Brainiac and is trying to get Kara out of her funk from disappointing Brainiac so much.
- Back in the Black Mercy, Clark begins to remember his lives on Earth and Krypton but his memories are jumbled. Jor-El attacks Clark in an attempt to gain control, but Lois blocks him and punches him far away with a sudden boost of super power. Back on the outside, Brainiac declares he will take planet for the Kryptonian Empire and Waller tries to stop him. But Brainiac easily outlasts the missiles and quickly takes out the members of Task Force X. But then Kara lands a super punch directly on him. The two begin fighting in full while Lex activates the Metallos (which have new Kryptonite power cores)
- In Clark’s mind, Clark explains that Lois’ power comes from the fact that he doesn’t think of her as human but instead of the strongest person he knows. Fully apologizing for pushing him away, Lois tells Clark that she loves his kindness, his heart. He’s not Superman because of what he can do, but because of who is. As the two of them kiss, they begin to glow and go back to being Clark and Lois that we know.
- Flying straight up, the two hit a barrier within the Black Mercy as Brainiac claims they won’t escape. But the two of them (now confident in the power of one another and their love) start breaking thrown as the music swells. They break out of the Black Mercy, and Lois awakens back in the real world. Brainiac is shocked out of Clark’s body, but he starts crashing back to Earth as Brainiac was also being shot at by the Metallos. Angered, Brainiac puts Kryptonite shielding on himself and his drones and starts attacking the Earth in full. They easily destroy the Metallos and Brainiac fires a beam from his ship at full power. Kara blocks it and takes a great deal of damage.
- Brainiac fires again, but Clark swoops in to block it. Brainiac Superman’s suit begins to fade away as Clark’s red and blue comes back in. It’s revealed to be a completely new suit, and Clark is back to his old self again but much stronger and more confident than ever before. But even with that, Brainiac takes full control of the Metallos and blasts Clark and Kara out of the sky. He now seeks to destroy the planet entirely as Clark and Kara are knocked out cold and defenseless.