My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is now at its final couple of episodes, and the season is likely planning to go out with a bang considering how much has gone down! My Adventures with Superman has really thrown Clark for a loop as the beginning of the season revealed he had a surviving cousin from Krypton, and leading to a fight with his cousin and ultimately getting caught within the trap of the Kryptonian machine, Brainiac. Now things are only getting worse as Brainiac was able to pick at Clark’s weaknesses to fully take over Clark’s body for dastardly means.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is gearing up for its finale with Clark now in the grips of Brainiac, and Lois heading into the Black Mercy in order to chase him down within his mind. The last we had seen of the two, Lois was in a catatonic state in the real world while Clark was reunited with a vision of his family on a now not destroyed Krypton. But as Lois digs into Clark’s mind further with the latest episode, it’s an even bigger struggle for the couple than ever. Here’s everything important that went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9, “Pierce the Heavens, Superman!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lois and Clark in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9 Recap With Spoilers