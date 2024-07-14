My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Finale First Look Released: Watch

My Adventures with Superman has finally reached the end of its run for Season 2 with Adult Swim, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the final episode! It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for Clark Kent this season as it started with Clark finding out that he had a surviving cousin from Krypton, but also went through the lowest stages of his relationship with Lois Lane as the two of them broke up in the previous episodes. But as the season comes to an end, it’s now even worse for them than ever.

My Adventures with Superman then brought things back around for Clark in the last few episodes as while he was stuck within Brainiac’s clutches and had his body taken over, Kara figured out how things have gone wrong and it was clear that she needed to help the others to keep Brainiac from destroying another planet. But with Clark and Kara both defeated as of the end of the previous episode, it’s going to be an intense finale. Check out the first look at My Adventures with Superman‘s Season 2 finale below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, July 20th at midnight to catch season finale of My Adventures with Superman, "My Adventures with Supergirl"! pic.twitter.com/18HZwFYeSj — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 14, 2024

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 10

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 10 is titled “My Adventures with Supergirl” and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Superman, Kara, Lois and Jimmy team up to fight Brainiac; Superman has to choose between saving Earth and saving the people he loves; it’s truth, justice and a better way clashing with the might of Krypton.” My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 10 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, July 20th at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2’s available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from My Adventures with Superman Season 2’s new episodes as such, “In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is now in the works for a future release with Adult Swim and Max.