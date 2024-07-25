My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Shares Unseen Storyboard

My Adventures with Superman has finished its second season, and the anime is doing better than ever. With two seasons under belt, the Adult Swim series has proven its take on Clark Kent is a hit. As season three wades through production, fans are going back through My Adventures with Superman, and we’ve just been given a never-before-seen look at season two.

The peek comes courtesy of Jake Wyatt, one of the showrunners behind My Adventures with Superman. Taking to social media, the artist shared the unseen storyboards for season two’s ending theme. Originally, My Adventures with Superman was going to have an ending theme as is often seen in anime, but production constraints made such a project impossible.

Now that S2 is over I can share this indulgent, spoilery end credits storyboard I had to abandon. (temp track is Uso by SID because I lack all shame and self-control) pic.twitter.com/jkPh6zSnQR — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) July 25, 2024

“Now that [My Adventures with Superman] S2 is over I can share this indulgent, spoilery end credits storyboard I had to abandon. (temp track is Uso by SID because I lack all shame and self-control),” Wyatt shared with fans.

“We didn’t have any budget left, and didn’t have time in the schedule to animate something ourselves, so the idea was to make an ED out of existing backgrounds and easy-to-draw character stills.”

As you can see, the season two storyboard brings all of our heroes together from Lois to Clark and Kara. After all, My Adventures with Superman did bring Supergirl to the forefront this year. With more of Clark’s past coming to the surface, Supergirl helped her cousin sift through his personal rubble of Krypton. And of course, Lois was there to support Clark with his best friend Jimmy.

If you have not caught up on My Adventures with Superman, the show is streaming on Max. A third season is already in production with Studio Mir, and netizens are admittedly obsessed with this shonen take on Superman. Now, fans are pleading for more superhero anime, and projects like Suicide Squad Isekai have proven how successful that pitch can be.

