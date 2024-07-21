My Adventures with Superman Debuts Supergirl’s Official Suit

My Adventures with Superman has officially come to an end with Season 2’s finale episode, and with its grand finale gave Kara Zor-El an official super suit of her own! My Adventures with Superman Season 2 kicked off by introducing Clark to the fact that his cousin had also survived Krypton’s destruction. After spending a few episodes wondering about whether he should, Clark ends up reaching out to Kara only to find that she was actually working for Brainiac, a machine who has been destroying planets in the name of reviving the fallen Kryptonian Empire, who Kara thought was her father.

The past few episodes leading into the finale have been particularly tough for Clark and Kara as while she has discovered everything she’s been doing while being brainwashed by Brainiac, Clark himself also fell for that brainwashing with Brainiac’s mental manipulation. His body was taken over, and it took Lois jumping into the Black Mercy in order to save him. Though Clark and Kara were finally on the same page leading into the finale, Brainiac still stood tall. But by the end of the finale, Kara was able to help Clark fight back and officially become Supergirl as we know her.

Clark and Kara in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 10

My Adventures with Supergirl

Much like how My Adventures with Superman debuted Superman’s new suit heading into the finale, Season 2 Episode 10 debuted Kara’s own version of the suit. Kara spent the finale still fighting Brainiac’s mind control as the villain still was able to control her body thanks to the suit she had on. This led to Kara and Clark fighting at full power, but Clark instead refused to fight and was trying to appeal to the pain and emotion within Kara herself. Thankfully, this works and Kara was able to break free.

When Kara and Clark are in the middle of the sun while fighting against Brainiac, the two of them are able to bring themselves to a whole new level of power thanks to the sunlight. With this new burst of energy, Kara and Clark fight against Brainiac once more and Kara unlocks a red and blue suit much like her cousin. It’s a full circle moment for Kara as she’s been struggling this entire time, and now both she and Clark now have each other as they can finally support one another as family heading into the now in the works Season 3.

You can find the first two seasons of My Adventures with Superman now streaming with Max, and Season 3 is now in production.