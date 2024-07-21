My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Begins Production

My Adventures with Superman is done with season two, and the show is doing better than ever. Back in May, the fandom tuned in as Clark Kent returned to Adult Swim with one of his best TV series to date. The anime held strong in season two as we met major new figures like Supergirl, and now, we have been given a big update on its third season.

After all, My Adventures with Superman is far from over. The team at Warner Bros. Animation confirmed season three was a go back in June, and it turns out the show has already begun production on the update.

Check out this #Toonami bump for My Adventures with Superman Season 3, currently in production! pic.twitter.com/he0s9Rx0Qb — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 21, 2024

As you can see above, a bumper was released on Toonami shortly after the season two finale of My Adventures with Superman dropped. It is there Warner Bros. Animation confirmed production has started on season three. The promo goes on to confirm Clark and Lois will return in the upcoming season with Jimmy. And hopefully, Kara will stay up-to-date when season three goes live.

If you are not familiar with this new Superman series, it is a viral success. The show got its start in July 2023 as Studio Mir was brought in to give Superman an anime twist. My Adventures with Superman plays out like a top-tier anime as we meet Clark at the start of his superhero journey. Eager to build up his secret identity as Superman, the show unpacks the chemistry between Clark and Lois. The pair spend each episode adventuring through Metropolis with Jimmy Olsen in hopes of breaking the next big headline. But of course, things get more and more complicated as Clark and Superman see their identities crossover.

Want to watch My Adventures with Superman? No sweat. You can find the series streaming on Max. No release window has been given for the show’s third season yet.

