My Chemical Romance’s Guitarist Stirs Buzz with Gundam Selfie

My Chemical Romance has been missing in action for years now, but the beloved band has come back to life in recent weeks. Not long ago, the band united for a special sold-out show in Los Angeles, and rumors continue to swirl over a full comeback. And thanks to a new Twitter post, the guitarist of My Chemical Romance has anime fans geeking out all because of his Gundam tribute.

Late last night, guitarist Ray Toro took to Twitter to share a special memory with fans. It was there the musician posted a photo of himself in front of a familiar figure which Gundam lovers will easily recognize. After all, it is hard to forget the RX-78 mech, and Toro was able to check out the massive statue years ago.

“Seeing the first giant Gundam at Odaiba Park was a childhood dream come true.Can’t wait to see the new Unicorn Gundam this year,” he wrote.

As you can see below, the photos show a shot of the old-school mech with and without Toro. The throwback pictures show how the RX-78 looked when it was still in Tokyo, and it was clearly a draw for tourists. Toro is far from being the only person at the site, and the guitarist is excited to revisit the park.

Seeing the first giant Gundam at Odaiba Park was a childhood dream come true. Can’t wait to see the new Unicorn Gundam this year! Ray pic.twitter.com/yZYKvDx6GU — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 23, 2020

After all, Odaiba Park has since removed the RX-78 in favor of a very different Gundam. Now, the Unicorn Gundam mech stands at the park waiting for Toro to visit. Of course, Gundam fans are curious whether Toro will visit for personal reasons or perhaps a comeback tour. But if fans are lucky, the My Chemical Romance legend will at least snap a selfie with the Unicorn Gundam before 2020 wraps up.

