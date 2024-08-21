My Dress-Up Darling Goes Viral After Japan’s Top Gravure Idol Cosplay Marin

There is a reason the world loves Marin Kitagawa. As one of the leads in My Dress-Up Darling, Marin is easy to spot in the fandom nowadays. Thanks to her bubbly personality and love of cosplay, Marin has become a mascot for anime fans across the globe, and cosplayers have embraced Marin in kind. My Dress-Up Darling has received lots of love from cosplayers since its launch, and now, the romantic comedy is going viral after a top gravure idol took to television as Marin.

As you can see below, Marin is making headlines thanks to model-influencer Akari Akase. The celebrity, who began their career as a cosplay model, took to a variety program in Japan in full costume. Channeling Marin, the 23-year-old brought the girl’s everyday look to life, and it would put things lightly to say Akari resembles Marin.

From her makeup to her wig and uniform, everything about this cosplay brings Marin to life. If Wakana Gojo were around, he would be stunned by the beautiful ensemble. Akari is the kind of cosplay goddess that Marin is obsessed with, and the heroine wouldn’t be alone. Akari is one of Japan’s most popular gravure idols and cosplay models these days. So if Marin had a lil’ crush on Akari, we would not be surprised.

Clearly, My Dress-Up Darling has found its fandom, and the series is only getting bigger. Created in 2018, artist Shinichi Fukuda brought the rom-com to fans years before CloverWorks turned it into an anime. My Dress-Up Darling season one was a hit upon its release in 2022, and a season two is already in the works. So hopefully, this will not be the last time we see Akari tackle the series!

Want to know more about My Dress-Up Darling? You can read the series’ official synopsis below for all the details:

“Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world.”

