My Dress-Up Darling Fan Brings Marin to Life in This Beautiful Cosplay

One awesome My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has brought Winter’s major standout character, Marin Kitagawa, to life! The Winter 2022 anime schedule is now through its first half as fans have been able to check out the new anime debuts they have been looking forward to the most. It was a pretty competitive schedule, however, as not only were there some brand new series to check out but some major heavy hitters are airing new episodes as well. Even with all of that competition, however, there’s one character who has made some big waves with fans in just a few weeks since her debut.

Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series has been speedily rising in popularity since the debut of its anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and it’s due to all of the immediate attention fans have paid to its main heroine, Marin. She quickly became a hit among fans for her expressed interest in cosplay and other fandoms, and her drive to fully embrace her hobby together with the quiet and shy artisan Wakana Gojo has been why fans are loving the series so much. It was only a matter of time before her love of cosplay inspired others to do the same, and now she’s been brought to life through some awesome cosplay from artist CIR on Instagram! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out the anime’s run so far, My Dress-Up Darling is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation (where you can also find the English dubbed release). They officially describe the anime as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

But what do you think? Have you jumped into My Dress-Up Darling yet? If so, where does it rank among your favorite new anime of the Winter 2022 schedule? Where do you hope it ranks at the best of the end of the year? Let us know all of your thoughts on Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling, and everything anime in the comments!