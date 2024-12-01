My Happy Marriage Season 2 Netflix Release Date Confirmed With First Promo

My Happy Marriage was one of the more quiet anime hits of 2023, but the series is coming back to Netflix in 2025 with Season 2 of the anime with a new teaser and poster to prove it. The anime adaptation for Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka’s original My Happy Marriage light novel series was a major draw for romance fans when it hit last Summer, and the anime has been steadily keeping active ever since. Not only did it recently return with a brand new episode following the anime’s debut season, it had previously announced that a second season of the series was in the works.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 was previously announced for a release some time in January as part of the upcoming Winter 2025 anime schedule, and now a new update has revealed the most crucial information yet. My Happy Marriage Season 2 will begin its run on January 6th in Japan, and it will continue to stream exclusively worldwide with Netflix when it premieres in 2025. To celebrate the second season finally getting a release date, you can check out the new promo in the video above and first poster for My Happy Marriage Season 2 below.

What to Know for My Happy Marriage Season 2

My Happy Marriage Season 2 will begin airing in Japan on January 6th as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and will be streaming worldwide with Netflix upon its debut. It was also announced that the new opening theme is titled “Shiawase no Yakusoku” as performed by Riria., and the new ending theme for the season is titled “Tsukikage Okuri” as performed by Kashitaro Ito. Takehiro Kubota returns from the first season to direct Season 2 for Kinema Citrus, with Ami Sato overseeing the scripts, and Shoko Yasuda handling the character designs.

My Happy Marriage has also announced the first new addition to the cast for Season 2 with Haruka Tomatsu joining as Kaoruko Jinnouchi. Returning cast members from the first season include Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo, Ayane Sakura as Kaya Saimori, Kotaro Nishiyama as Koji Tatsuishi, Houko Kuwashima as Yurie, Hiro Shimono as Yoshito Godo, Ryohei Kimura as Arata Tsuruki, Yoko Hikasa as Hazuki Kudo, Ryotaro Okiayu as Tadakiyo Kudo, Kikuko Inoue as Fuyu Kudo, and Yuya Uchida as Naoshi Usui all currently set to return in the new episodes.

Why You Should Watch My Happy Marriage

My Happy Marriage‘s debut season really didn’t set the anime world on fire when it initially hit last Summer, but that’s likely going to change when the second season of the series hits. Its weekly releases with Netflix didn’t quite make a grander impact, but support for the anime really started heating up when the OVA episode released with Netflix earlier this Fall. It’s now clear that the first season was likely more of a binge experience for fans who waited for the first season to completely end before jumping in.

That’s also a much better environment for romance series like My Happy Marriage to flourish as fans don’t have to wait a long time for any major developments to take place. Now with the second season hitting already in January, this means it’s now a perfect time to go back to Netflix and check out the first season of the series (including the extra OVA episode) and catch up with it all before the new episodes hit. Then it will have a much better chance of making waves when the new episodes kick off in January next year.