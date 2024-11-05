My Happy Marriage OVA Finally Gets Netflix Release Date

Netflix has, almost surprisingly, become a hub for up-and-coming shojo anime. Not only has the streaming service managed to bring back fan-favorites like Kimi Ni Todoke and has allowed for shojo classics like Ouran High School Host Club to be readily available for anime fans around the globe.

One of the streaming giants recent hits, the animated adaptation of My Happy Marriage took the shojo community by storm when it aired during the summer anime season in 2023. The series takes place in a low fantasy reimagining of the Taisho era, wherein the anime’s main character, Miyo, was born without any magical or supernatural talent. Ridiculed by her family, her father eventually decides to marry her off to Kiyoka Kudou, a military commander rumored to be so cold that all his former brides fled shortly after meeting him. Miyo resolves herself to make the best of her situation, but slowly discovers that Kudou’s reputation doesn’t paint an accurate picture of him. While fans are still waiting for Season 2 to drop, Netflix recently announced that My Happy Marriage‘s thirteenth episode, an elusive OVA that some fans feared would only be available in Japan, is making its way to the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Can Fans Watch My Happy Marriage Episode 13?

Thankfully, fans of Miyo and Kudou won’t have to wait much longer to see more of the pair’s unexpectedly heartwarming relationship. Netflix will be dropping My Happy Marriage‘s OVA on November 22, 2024. The episode was originally only available in the Japanese release of the original light novel’s eighth volume as a special bonus, so seeing the unreleased material actually make it to Netflix is an absolute treat. Interestingly, November 22 is actually known as “Good Couples/Spouses Day” in Japan, adding some adorable context to the episode finally being available for streaming.

Episode 13 of My Happy Marriage, or its proper title, “My Shape of Happiness” follows the events of the party after Miyo completes her etiquette lessons in Episode 12. Despite not being the official ending to the anime’s first season, Episode 13 does an excellent job setting up for the show’s second season, and introduces a handful of new and returning characters for one final reunion before the episode comes to a close. As of writing, Season 2 of My Happy Marriage is set to begin streaming in January 2025, so the OVA releasing on Netflix makes for the perfect way to tide fans over in the final months of 2024.

H/T Netflix