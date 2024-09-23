My Happy Marriage Brings Season 2 to Life in New Trailer: Watch

When it comes to romantic dramas, no one is carrying anime quite like My Happy Marriage. The series is has been around since 2019, and since its launch, we have seen Miyo Saimori endure her share of trauma. From arranged marriages to supernatural awakenings, My Happy Marriage has done it all. All eyes are on the series now that its second season is on the horizon, and we've just been given a first look at the comeback thanks to Netflix.

As you can see below, the first trailer for My Happy Marriage season two is live, and it brings our favorite couple center stage. Miyo Saimori can be found hand-in-hand with Kioyka Kudou. In the wake of season one, My Happy Marriage has put this couple on a level field, but all is not peaceful in the Taisho era. With forces still threatening the pair, Miyo and Kiyoka will be forced to work together against the coming threats. And of course, there is also the issue of Miyo and her budding feelings for her would-be husband.

The long-awaited second season of My Happy Marriage is here, along with new cast members!



Ryotaro Okiayu as Tadakiyo Kudo

Kikuko Inoue as Fuyu Kudo

Yuuya Uchida as Naoshi Usui



When Does My Happy Marriage Come Out?

This latest peek at My Happy Marriage is nothing short of gorgeous, and it proves Kinema Citrus is in top form. The studio plans to release the anime's new season in just a few months, after all. My Happy Marriage season two is set to release in January 2025. The main cast and crew behind season one is expected to return for season two, so My Happy Marriage has high expectations to meet.

After all, the romantic drama became a massive hit upon its launch in July 2023. My Happy Marriage made its first run on the screen with a live-action film adaptation, but its anime had a much wider appeal. Thanks to its impressive writing and pacing, My Happy Marriage is the perfect blend of action and romance. It did not take long for Kinema Citrus to order a season two for the anime. Now, we are on the cusp of its return, and this new trailer for My Happy Marriage is just what fans wanted to see.

What's Next for Netflix and Anime?

With My Happy Marriage on the horizon, Netflix is stacking up some big anime releases. The streaming service has been investing in the industry for years at this point. From original series to exclusive licenses, Netflix has its eye on anime, so My Happy Marriage can count itself lucky for being in that group.

After all, Netflix is also eyeing two big releases with Dandadan and Sakamoto Days. The former is slated for an October 2024 launch, and so far, Dandadan looks like a strong contender for Anime of the Year. As for Sakamoto Days, the Netflix exclusive will make its debut in early 2025. So when the new year comes around, it will bring with it tons of anime goodies.

