My Happy Marriage Season 2 Drops Main Trailer Before Release: Watch

After making waves back in July 2023, Netflix and Kinema Citrus’ hit shojo romance, My Happy Marriage, is finally returning with a second season this winter, and a new trailer shows fans exactly what to expect from the upcoming installment. My Happy Marriage has just dropped a new full-length trailer ahead of its release in less than a week’s time teasing the brewing tension as well as many interesting new faces making an entry in Season 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 of My Happy Marriage is set to release on Netflix on January 6th, 2024. Kadokawa has recently released a new main trailer for Season 2, which notably introduces another new character named Kaoruko Jinnouchi, the only female member of the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit. Kaoruko is being voiced by Haruka Tomatsu whose other notable roles include Kyouka in Horimiya, Asuna in Sword Art Online, and Shizuku in My Little Monster.

Kinema Citrus

My Happy Marriage Unleashes Exciting New Trailer Teasing New Conflicts

The new trailer for Season 2 of My Happy Marriage starts off with Kiyoka and Miyo driving up to Kiyoka’s parents’ house, where they are warmly welcomed by the housemaids and Kiyoka’s father Tadakiyo Kudo, voiced by Ryotaro Okiayu. On the other hand, Kiyoka’s mother, Fuyu, takes on a much colder demeanor and will likely be a source of new tension in Season 2.

Besides introducing Kaoruko, the new trailer also notably features more glimpses of Naoshi Usui, another new character making an entry in Season 2 who, by the looks of things, will be taking on an antagonistic role and serve as the primary source of conflict in the upcoming episodes. Naoshi Usui is being voiced by Yuya Uchida and is described as the leader of the Gifted Communion Sect, the cloaked members of which also make a few notable appearances in the new trailer.

The trailer features both Kiyoka and Kaoruko facing up against Usui, though Kaoruko seems to be rather powerless against him despite seeming like a skilled combatant during the few shots of her training with the rest of the Special Unit. It is clear that Usui is pursuing Miyo for some nefarious purpose, likely related to her special powers, but for now, fans will have to wait for Season 2 of My Happy Marriage to find out what his plans truly are and whether Kiyoka will be able to continue protecting Miyo.

Source: KADOKAWA anime on YouTube