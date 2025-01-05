My Happy Marriage Season 2 Reveals Stunning Opening Theme

Beloved historical Shojo romance anime My Happy Marriage is all set for its return with a second season. Just before Season 2 kicks off, the anime shares its gorgeous opening theme, “Happy Promise” by Riria, who also performed the opening for the first season. The theme introduces the major characters in season 2, and we see a lot of new faces. They will be introduced as the story continues. My Happy Marriage is a historical romance drama based on a light novel by Akumi Agitogi. It follows Miyo Saimori, who lives a life of hardship despite being the eldest daughter of a respected noble.

The Saimoris have a history of producing talented gift-users, but Miyo never awakens any ability. Her life turns for the worse when her mother dies at a young age, and her father remarries. With nowhere else to go, Miyo is forced to work as a maid in her own house. When the Saimori Family gets a marriage proposal from the esteemed Kudo Family, her father sends Miyo to Kiyoka Kudo’s place instead of her sister. Due to Kiyoka’s notorious reputation, Miyo expects more misery awaiting her. Unexpectedly, Kiyoka turns out to be the opposite of what she expected. With love and care from the people around her, Miyo slowly breaks out of her shell.

KINEMA CITRUS

What to Expect From My Happy Marriage Season 2?

Before Season 2, Netflix released an OVA episode titled “Episode 13.” It follows Miyo and Kiyoka in a banquet where they both meet Prince Takahito. It’s Miyo’s first official banquet as Kiyoka’s fiancee and her first meeting with the prince as well. Takahito shares the truth behind the Usuba Family’s downfall and his father, the Emperor’s heinous actions. Since the first season adapts the first three volumes of the light novel, it’s safe to assume the second season will cover volumes 4-6 if it has the same number of episodes. The main trailer introduces Kiyoka’s parents.

While Kiyoka’s father appears to be gentle, his mother doesn’t hide her hostility towards Miyo. She even makes things difficult for her future daughter-in-law. The season will also explore more about the Usubas as well as Miyo’s Dream Sight. Additionally, the story will also explore the couple’s growing relationship as they confront new enemies and deal with societal pressures. My Happy Marriage Season 2 will be out on January 6th, 2025. The anime will be streaming only on Netflix. The streaming giant will simultaneously release the English and Japanese versions.

