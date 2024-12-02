My Happy Marriage Returns to Netflix With Cast Update for Season 2

For years, a shojo series, regardless of how popular it would become, getting a second season was incredibly rare – if not unheard of. However, the recent resurgence and renaissance of the demographic has led to a flood of brand-new anime adaptations and continuations that have shojo fans more excited than ever for the future. One of these series, the animated adaptation of Akumi Agitogi’s My Happy Marriage, is ramping up for the release of its second season during the Winter 2025 season, and has some incredible new announcements about its cast.

Adapted from the original light novels, My Happy Marriage is a low-fantasy series set in Taisho-era Japan. Within the series’ world, spirits and magic are very real, but the story’s main character, Miyo Saimori, was born without any supernatural gifts, leading her to work as a servant for her abusive stepmother and siblings. Once she’s of marrying age, her arranges for her to marry Kiyoka Kudou, a military commander that’s rumored to be so callous that all his previous brides fled. With nowhere else to turn, Miyo accepts her fate, but quickly realizes that the terrifying stories of her husband-to-be are far from the truth.

In addition to My Happy Marriage‘s OVA finally make it to Netflix, Season 2’s release is fast approaching, officially airing on TOKYO MX and other networks, including Netflix, beginning on January 6, 2024. It was also announced that Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna in Sword Art Online, Zero Two in Darling in the Franxx) would be joining the anime’s cast as Kaoruko Jinnouchi, the only female member of the Special Forces Second Platoon due to her powerful supernatural abilities. Season 2’s opening theme song is titled “Happy Promise” and is performed by Riria. The ending theme, “Tsukikage Okuri” is performed by Ito Kashitaro.

My Happy Marriage Proves Shojo Is Still Relevant & Should Be Celebrated

My Happy Marriage doesn’t just tell an adorable love story, it also proves to naysayers that shojo, as a demographic, still has a place in the modern anime community. While it is easier to hyper up a series filled with high-stakes action and breathtaking sakuga, there’s something to be said about the care put into depicting raw human emotions in shojo series.

Whether that be a stereotypical high school romance showing the pains of first love, or a series showing the complexities of adult relationships in the way of NANA, shojo writers excel in diving deep into “why” people do the things they do – especially when it comes to love. My Happy Marriage delivers on this front, exploring an arranged marriage between a man isolated by the rumors circulating around him and a young woman who doesn’t know how to be herself. It’s an incredible series, and seeing the series receive a second season is a great sign that fans are picking up on how special these series are, too.

