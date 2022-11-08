My Hero Academia Teases Kurogiri's Game-Changing Role in the Final War





My Hero Academia is really trying to squeeze in a little time for everyone as its Final War Arc plays out, and up next in the spotlight is Kurogiri! The villains' High-End Nomu teleporter (made from the corpse of Aizawa's old friend Oboro Shirakumo) has been sidelined since he was captured during League of Villains' ambush in the Forest Training Camp Arc – but now it looks like Kurogiri is the key to one of All For One's biggest plans for the war!

WARNING: My Hero Academia SPOILERS Follow!

The latest My Hero Academia manga mini-arc has been all about the heteromorphs of society (mutants whose quirk powers affect their physical appearance). As the war rages on several fronts, All For One dispatched Spinner and an entire mob of angry heteromorphs into the streets to storm the facility where Kurogiri is being held and free him.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 372, Spinner finally sees his goal in sight (literally and figuratively), despite the cost of his very life. The quirks All For One gave to him have eroded Spinner's body and mind to the point that this one last task is all he sees. Spinner reaches the research lab where Kurogiri is being held – despite the heroes (Shoji) managing to turn the mob away from Spinner's lead.

As Spinner reaches Kurogiri we're shown a flashback voiceover of All For One's instructions: "Kurogiri was transferred to the research wing. Once you reach him, play a recording of either my or Tomura's voice." The villain overlord promises that "Kurogiri's quirk will bring this conflict to an end."

What Is All For One's Plan For Kurogiri in the War?

This is not the best development for the heroes. Even though Present Mic is there to meet and face Spinner at Kurogiri's cell, the two end up in a vocal battle (irony) to stir either the "Kurogiri" or "Oboro" sides of the creature. If "Kurogiri" is the dominant persona, and his quirk is re-activated, the heroes' entire war plan could come crashing down in an instant!

All Might devised a bold divide-and-conquer strategy for the war, teleporting the factions of the villain army to different locations that favored the heores. Kurogiri's Warp Gate quirk can bring all those scattered villains together into one force – including finally uniting Tomura Shigaraki and All For One on the battlefield.

We totally want to see it – but then again we don't, as more heroes will surely die in that next round of conflict.

My Hero Academia releases new chapters free online!