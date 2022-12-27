My Hero Academia Sets Up Toga's Final Showdown

My Hero Academia is entering the final stretches of its story and bringing its many character arcs to their respective climatic finishes. In the case of Himiko Toga, the fan-favorite teen psychopath from the League of Villains, that climactic battle has seen her unleash an entire villain army to take down the heroes, with her demented sights set on her archrival and a final conversation she's been longing to have...

WARNING My Hero Academia Manga SPOILERS Follow!

In My Hero Academia manga Chapter 376, we get a brief survey of the battlefield, and where the heroes (that are left) still stand. The Final War arc has seen the bloodiest and most brutal battles of the series unfold, as My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has made it clear that these young characters are having the full grown-up hero trials, by so much fire. That figure of speech has become quite literal now, as the main group of heroes facing Tomura Shigraraki has been ambushed by a massive League of Villains counterattack – with Himiko Toga at the forefront!

Thanks to All For One's scheming, the villains were able to free the League of Villains resident teleporter Kurogiri from his jail cell, allowing the High-End Nomu to get back to his primary purpose: protecting Shigaraki! Kurogiri opened warp gates to gather the villains back together – right as Himiko Toga committed to her final, ulitmate, attack!

Toga's surrogate big brother in the League of Villains was Twice, who Hawks killed when the All-Out War broke out, in order to stop the villains from unleashing a one-man army who could turn the tide. Dabi did the dark deed of saving a vial of Twice's blood, giving Himiko Toga the means to copy Twice's form and powers and unleash hell on the heroes using Twice's Ultimate movie: Infinite Doubles – Sad Man's Parade.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 376, Kurogiri completes the mission and gets all his League of Villains buddies to Shigaraki's location. Toga comes in hot, morphing into Twice and unleashing the army of doubles – and also still obsessing over the conversation about romance with Ochaco Uraraka, which is not yet resolved. At the same time, Toga lets Uraraka know that in this final round of their rivalry, she is "not some blushing schoolgirl in love anymore."

Toga and Uraraka's arc in My Hero Academia has been weird, to say the least, with both girls caught in a romantic triangle with Izuku Midoriya – even though Deku is oblivious to it. Toga's longing for belonging has made her twisted power set even more tragically mad – and fans are about to see one of the most anticipated battles in the series go down.

My Hero Academia's new chapters are free to read online.