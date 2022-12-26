My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Pits Dabi Against Endeavor

My Hero Academia is coming down to its final main event battles – and it looks like one of the first ones we'll get is the final(?) battle between Endeavor and his son-turned-villain, Dabi, aka Toya Todoroki! The strife within the Todoroki family has been a subplot that was sewn into My Hero Academia from the very beginning and has provided some of the biggest payoffs of the entire series. However, this next fight looks like it's going to be about as brutal as they come, as My Hero Academia literally redefines the phrase "Fight fire with fire."

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

The tide of the Final War between All For One, Tomura Shigaraki, and the army of villains they amassed and the heroes of Japan has shifted, drastically. Just when All Might's divide-and-conquer strategy looked like it would take the League of Villains down, All For One's last desperate scheme to win the battle worked out. Kurogiri got freed and used his Warp Gate power to reunite the main League of Villains group on the battlefield. The evil group didn't waste the eleventh-hour chance: they put everything into some all-out ultimate attacks, designed to finally end the heroes for good.

In Dabi's case, he comes through the warp gate unleashing hell on Earth. Dabi has copied his little brother Shoto's new Phosphor Ultimate movie, taking the ice attack Shoto unleashed against him and harnessing the cold to keep his own flames intense without overburning. With Dabi now able to provide an endless wall of flames to keep the heroes at bay, Himiko Toga has the perfect shield to allow her and spawn an entire army of clones, having copied the body and doubling the powers of her beloved dead teammate, Twice.

If things weren't bad enough, All For One is taking the opportunity to enact his final plan, of inhabiting the body his protege, Tomura Shigaraki, as the ultimate vessel for his power. No. 2 hero Hawks sees with ALl For One is up to, and turns to his comrade, No. 1 hero Endeavor to finally do what he must, and end the threat of his son, Toya, once and for all – and Endeavor knows that time has come.

Does Endeavor HAVE To Die?

It's a question that's been asked all throughout My Hero Academia, but now it's time to answer it. Endeavor and Dabi's fight will end one of two ways: Enji Todoroki having to kill his eldest son, or Enji choosing not to kill Dabi and dying himself as a result.

It's hard to predict which way My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi will take things because it's hard to know which of those scenarios actually constitutes Karmic "justice" as far as manga/anime rules go. The Todoroki story is one of domestic abuse and some really ugly parts, as an ambitious father force-breeded kids and pushed them to be the heroic achievers he could not. If Endeavor kills Dabi, he may win a battle, but be forever disgraced; if Endeavor doesn't destroy his son and accepts his own death (or dies with him in one blaze of glory) it could bring a level of peace that's been missing since Dabi revealed his origins in the first All-Out War.

