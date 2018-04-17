Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Loving Kota and Mineta Right Now

This week, My Hero Academia season 3 really got underway, after the premiere did a lot of work […]

By

This week, My Hero Academia season 3 really got underway, after the premiere did a lot of work recapping events and characters from season 1 and 2. This second episode of the season saw the “School Trip Arc” begin, as Class 1-A traveled to the woods to start a training session with pro heroes the Wild Wild Pussycats.

While the action and character bonding bits of the episode were great, the real highlights were the comedic hijinks centered around two of the series smallest characters: new character Kota, and Class 1-A’s resident horny pervert, Minoru Mineta!

Videos by ComicBook.com

See below for a breakdown of events that have gotten My Hero Academia fans so hyped about these two characters:

Tender Greeting

This latest episode actually introduced Kota to the series by having the enigmatic young boy make a truly standout first impression – by punching Izuku right in the crotch after Midoriya tried to introduce himself. Kota’s reasoning for his surly attitude towards pro heroes has deeply meaningful roots that will be revealed later, but for now, he’s giving Class 1-A hell, and we’re loving it!

Pervert Prevention

Kota eventually has an inevitable run-in with the unscrupulous and insatiable Mineta, while the men and women of Class 1-A are enjoying hot springs baths, with the genders separated by a large privacy wall. Mineta’s realization that only a mere wall was separating him from so many Class 1-A girls in skimpy bathing suits, inspired him to scale that wall with no hesitation. That unstoppable force eventually collided with an immovable object: Mineta got to the top of the wall, only to find Kota waiting. The surly young man promptly scolded Mineta for his immoral ways, and kicked him right off the wall! 

Check out more reactions from the My Hero Academia fandom, below!

Mineta LOLs

We may be living in the era of “#MeToo” and “#TimesUp” – but there’s one pervert people still seem to enjoy!

#TimesUpMineta

…We may have spoken too soon. Some people are certainly coming from a SJW perspective, when it comes to Mineta’s behavior. Kota got a lot of props for standing up for the ladies!

Kota Love

Certain fans of the manga are just happy to see Kota finally appear onscreen, and seem to (initially) be happy with how the anime depicts him. 

Kota Hate

Given his rough and somewhat violent introduction to the Class 1-A characters, it’s no surprise that some My Hero Academia fans who have only experienced the anime, don’t have all that favorable of a first impression of Kota. 

Kota Concerns

While the anime gave Kota a very humorous introduction, fans of the manga already know that a more serious and tragic backstory for the character is about to unfold. ?

Future Teases

Here are a few teases that fans in-the-know are already dropping. In the meantime, take this piece of advice about love, and life, that My Hero Academia has inspired: 

*****

Are you loving My Hero Academia season 3 so far? How do you feel about the new characters? Let us know in the comments – or on social media @KofiOutlaw!

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts