‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Loving Kota and Mineta Right Now

This week, My Hero Academia season 3 really got underway, after the premiere did a lot of work recapping events and characters from season 1 and 2. This second episode of the season saw the “School Trip Arc” begin, as Class 1-A traveled to the woods to start a training session with pro heroes the Wild Wild Pussycats.

While the action and character bonding bits of the episode were great, the real highlights were the comedic hijinks centered around two of the series smallest characters: new character Kota, and Class 1-A’s resident horny pervert, Minoru Mineta!

Videos by ComicBook.com

See below for a breakdown of events that have gotten My Hero Academia fans so hyped about these two characters:

Tender Greeting

Kota ya me cae genial.



▫️Anime: My Hero Academia 3 pic.twitter.com/mqPdtXPMGY — Ax (@AxShinigami) April 15, 2018



This latest episode actually introduced Kota to the series by having the enigmatic young boy make a truly standout first impression – by punching Izuku right in the crotch after Midoriya tried to introduce himself. Kota’s reasoning for his surly attitude towards pro heroes has deeply meaningful roots that will be revealed later, but for now, he’s giving Class 1-A hell, and we’re loving it!

Pervert Prevention

kouta is 5 years old and is more woke than mineta will ever be what are ya’lls defense???? pic.twitter.com/GpwC0KSzKu — aisho – elyxion mnl (@klancetwt) April 14, 2018



Kota eventually has an inevitable run-in with the unscrupulous and insatiable Mineta, while the men and women of Class 1-A are enjoying hot springs baths, with the genders separated by a large privacy wall. Mineta’s realization that only a mere wall was separating him from so many Class 1-A girls in skimpy bathing suits, inspired him to scale that wall with no hesitation. That unstoppable force eventually collided with an immovable object: Mineta got to the top of the wall, only to find Kota waiting. The surly young man promptly scolded Mineta for his immoral ways, and kicked him right off the wall!

Check out more reactions from the My Hero Academia fandom, below!

Mineta LOLs

My stomach hurts from laughing at today’s MHA. Mineta is so perfect. — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) April 14, 2018



We may be living in the era of “#MeToo” and “#TimesUp” – but there’s one pervert people still seem to enjoy!

#TimesUpMineta

LITERALLY EVERYONE KNOWS WHAT MINETA IS SO WHY DOES HE FACE NO LASTING CONSEQUENCES pic.twitter.com/obuUJx2aBC — Amelia Cook (@ActuallyAmelia) April 14, 2018



THANK YOU KOTA ??*ugh slap him* MINETA IS HORRIBLE. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/S3DIFQ1hgl — Deena Arafat (@deena_arafat) April 14, 2018



…We may have spoken too soon. Some people are certainly coming from a SJW perspective, when it comes to Mineta’s behavior. Kota got a lot of props for standing up for the ladies!

Kota Love

#MyHeroAcademia episode 40 @Crunchyroll Kota is very important as he like stain gives a different view point on heroes pic.twitter.com/9fBOiYoy2W — Yintabf (@yintabf) April 14, 2018



Certain fans of the manga are just happy to see Kota finally appear onscreen, and seem to (initially) be happy with how the anime depicts him.

Kota Hate

Then there’s this piece of crap kid, Kota, who’s against heroes. I think there’s more on that next week. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/mZPAEPfDzB — Shroom Art Online Alternative: Mush Gale Online (@ShroomMeister) April 14, 2018



Given his rough and somewhat violent introduction to the Class 1-A characters, it’s no surprise that some My Hero Academia fans who have only experienced the anime, don’t have all that favorable of a first impression of Kota.

Kota Concerns

#MyHeroAcademia Season 3 is off to a great start, but I already feel bad for Kota and I just hope that everything will be okay for the poor kid in the end ? #BNHA #anime — ? urusai ? (@urusaianimefan) April 15, 2018



While the anime gave Kota a very humorous introduction, fans of the manga already know that a more serious and tragic backstory for the character is about to unfold. ?

Future Teases

The second episode of My Hero Academia Season 3 was awesome and funny. I seriously can’t wait for the next already. Kota omg. *No spoilers* pic.twitter.com/W1JoEouNXU — Maku Hero Academia (@Noctosan) April 14, 2018



In brighter news Deku and Kota is a storyline that could bring some strong character work into play for Deku. That will be good to see IF they handle it right next week. #MyHeroAcademia — Sailing the Sea of Stars ☠️? (@arcadiagt5) April 14, 2018



Here are a few teases that fans in-the-know are already dropping. In the meantime, take this piece of advice about love, and life, that My Hero Academia has inspired:

*****

Are you loving My Hero Academia season 3 so far? How do you feel about the new characters? Let us know in the comments – or on social media @KofiOutlaw!

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services.