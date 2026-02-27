Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Confirms Special Episode Amid Anime’s Best Arc

The Winter 2026 anime lineup includes several exciting shows, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 stands out as one of the best. The latest season is scheduled for only 10 episodes and will conclude in March 2026 after adapting one of the best manga arcs ever. As Frieren’s journey continues, the anime took a one-week hiatus as it prepared to commence the Divine Revolte Arc and returned with Episode 6 on February 27th, 2026. Shortly before the current season is expected to end, the series has another exciting surprise for fans. The official website of the anime confirms that the cast members will make an appearance on March 12th, 2026, on ABEMA Special Program – Defeat! Divine Skill Revolte.

The episode will broadcast on the channel at 10:00 PM, a day before the release of Season 2 Episode 8. The voices behind Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki), Fern (Kana Ichinose), and Stark (Chiaki Kobayashi) will appear during the program and discuss the developments in Season 2 so far, as well as delve deeper into the latest arc. Furthermore, it will also feature the cast talking about the appeal of the story and what to expect in the future. The episode will only be broadcast on the Japanese television channel, although there is a possibility that the discussions among the cast members will be shared later on.

What’s Next For Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Fans?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The anime wrapped up the Continued Northern Travels Arc before the hiatus, where Frieren and her party meet new people and encounter threatening monsters. The Northern lands are still struggling because of the demon attacks, and the situation will keep getting worse the closer they get to their destination. The threat of the demons is still a major issue, especially in the North, which is close to where the Demon King’s palace was once located.

The anime continues the party’s journey as they travel towards the Rufen Region of the Northern Plateau. The party gets a mission to slay a demon that has destroyed a village. They reunite with some old acquaintances and will soon encounter Revolte, one of the most powerful characters in the series. The arc is only six chapters long, so there’s a possibility the second season might commence the Golden Land Arc even if it can’t fully adapt it.

Additionally, in November last year, the manga went on an indefinite hiatus due to the creators’ poor health. While both of them are working on the story during the break, the series has yet to share any updates on its return. The anime debuted its second season on January 16th, 2026, and drops new episodes on Crunchyroll every Friday at 7:00 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Although Netflix is also streaming the second season, it’s only limited to selected regions in Asia, and there’s no confirmation on when it will be available in the U.S.

