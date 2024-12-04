My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo’s Pro Hero Future (& It’s a Bit Sad)

My Hero Academia has released a new chapter after the series’ original ending, and this new epilogue has revealed Katsuki Bakugo’s disappointing pro hero future as it’s not the life fans expected him to have. My Hero Academia came to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, and the final volume of the manga series is now hitting shelves across Japan. As part of the celebration for this final release for the manga, original creator Kohei Horikoshi actually included over 30 original pages of material for a brand new chapter taking place after the original end of the series.

My Hero Academia has come back with a brand new chapter taking place after the original ending, and it fully fleshes out more of the reveals and statuses of Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A hero following the time skip. This means fans have gotten a better look at how Bakugo is doing as a pro hero in the future. This chapter has not released outside of Japan, but details for the new release have confirmed how each of the characters have changed. So spoilers will follow for My Hero Academia Chapter 431 below.

Bakugo Is Far From a Top Hero in the Future

My Hero Academia Chapter 431 is set about a month after Chapter 430 where the former Class 1-A students reveal that they have been working all of this time to get Deku a power suit to help him get back into the hero action again. Bakugo’s been successful enough in his hero career to get a fancy new car (which the others complement), but his status isn’t so great. It’s revealed that while he had initially debuted in fourth place in the Hero Rankings, he has since dropped to 15th thanks to his action in the field. In fact, every sidekick who had applied to work with him ended up crying and giving up.

These people were impressed by the fight with All For One, but were let down by the reality of the situation once they actually met the real Bakugo face to face. This prickly nature has been hampering Bakugo this entire time, and it seems that even as an adult he still hasn’t really changed. Though he does admit to Deku that he really would have taken any sidekick who outright stated that they wanted to surpass him someday, something that drove him as a young hero too.

Bakugo Gets Surpassed By Deku One Last Time

But the real disappointment comes for Bakugo later as while he was one of the key people who worked hard to get Deku his current power suit, Deku has no real desire to work alongside him. He asks Deku whether or not he wants to keep teaching now that he’s able to fight as a hero, and Deku says that while being a hero is what he loves, he realizes that he still would have loved to be a teacher even if he still had One For All. But now he gets to do both. It’s just not the answer Bakugo wanted to hear in that moment.

Bakugo wanted Deku to work at his agency as equals, but Deku wasn’t interested. It’s here that Bakugo restates that Deku doesn’t really pay attention to the obvious things around him, and that he should look at some things closer and think better of himself in the future. It’s the final real conversation the two have in the series as it’s clear their lives are moving in different directions. So while Bakugo was poised to be one of the top heroes at the end of the original My Hero Academia series, the reality is just much different.