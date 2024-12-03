My Hero Academia’s New Ending Makes One Major Romance Canon

My Hero Academia‘s creator has returned for a brand new chapter after the original series came to an end, and this new ending for the series has made a major romance officially part of the canon. My Hero Academia recently hit shelves in Japan with the final volume of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, but it came with a major surprise. It included not only adjustments to the weekly releases of the manga seen in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but also a brand new chapter set after the final chapter of the original series. It was a whole new ending that fleshed out the original ending much further.

While this newest chapter for the series is currently only available in Japan, the details for its release have been revealed to fans around the world. This also includes many of the additions that Horikoshi included to further expand on the time skip seen in My Hero Academia‘s final chapter, and with the confirmation of a major romance between two of the heroes that never got a full confirm by the time the original came to an end. There are some big spoilers below for fans who want to wait for the final volume’s English release, so proceed with caution.

My Hero Academia Brings Deku and Ochaco Full Circle

My Hero Academia Chapter 431, which was the brand new chapter released after the manga’s ending in Volume 42 of the series, is titled “More.” The chapter title is actually reflective of two things. Not only is it “more” of My Hero Academia, but it’s also a reflection of Ochaco Uraraka’s real desires for her own future. The new chapter takes place a little over a month following the final chapter of the original series (which was already in a ten year time skip), and she has been working as a pro hero alongside Izuku Midoriya after he was given his new power suit by the rest of the former Class 1-A.

It turns out she’s been having dreams of Himiko Toga, and worries that while the former villain’s blood is no longer physically in her body, there must be some lingering effect. But as it turns out, this is just Ochaco’s own worries coming to life through an image of Toga as she wonders if her former foe is trying to tell her something. When Izuku and Ochaco reunite at a special party with the rest of their friends, it’s here that the two of them finally realize something about one another as they make more space for things other than heroism in their lives.

My Hero Academia Now Ends With Deku and Ochaco Spending More Time Together

My Hero Academia’s new final chapter then continues with Ochaco seeing Toga one last time. She sees her former foe confesses that because she was able to live with the love for Ochaco, she now wants Ochaco to live and love for herself. It’s here that while Ochaco notices that while the two of them have gone on to live the hero lives they wanted to, it’s not what she really wanted at the end of the day. She’s held this romantic feeling for Deku all this time, and it turns out Deku feels the same way.

At the same time, Deku also gets some advice from Bakugo. His former rival turned friend got him to realize that while Deku loves and sees everyone the same way, it’s also something that has kept him from noticing the obvious. Putting the two and two together, Deku realizes he’s loved Ochaco all this time as well. After their small reunion party, Deku chases after Ochaco and confesses that he wants to spend more time with her in the future. And with a final push from Toga, Ochaco then confesses that she wants the same.

So the “More” in the title to My Hero Academia’s new final chapter refers to it being “more” of the story and the “more” time that Deku and Ochaco realize they want to spend together. Finally closing the book on the one romance that fans had been hoping to see come to fruition during the manga’s initial ending earlier this Summer.