‘My Hero Academia’ Just Put Bakugo and Tokoyami in Grave Danger

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode, “Roaring Upheaval” saw the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad press its attack on the U.A. training camp, forcing the students of Class 1-A and Class 1-B into action. Two villains (Hulk-like Muscular and gas-spewing Mustard) have been taken down, but episode 44 saw even freakier villains get the spotlight – and put two of Class 1-A’s students end up in grave peril.

Izuku and Shoji figured out a plan to deal with Tokoyami’s loss of control over his Dark Shadow quirk, by aiming the dark, raging entity straight at razor-toothed psycho villain, Moonfish, who was trouble for even the combined might of Bakugo and Todoroki. With Moonfish taken down, Izuku and a small collection of Class 1-A students ban together to guard Bakugo, who they’ve discovered is the real target of the Vanguard Action Squad’s ambush. Needless to say, Bakugo doesn’t take to the ‘damsel in distress’ role very well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately for Class 1-A, things don’t go very well. The students mistakenly assume that the villains are trying to kill Bakugo, so they never suspect that a different kind of attack could be coming. By the time the group rendezvous with their other classmates (Tsuyu and Ochaco), they notice that their rescue mission has failed, horribly!

New villain “Mr. Compress” introduces himself by snatching not only Bakugo, but also Tokokyami right out from under Izuku’s nose, even with Shoji’s enhanced senses also on alert. Compress’ quirk allows him to shrink people down to the size of marbles, and he pockets the captive Bakugo and Tokoyami and makes his escape. Episode 44 ends with Izuku having to launch a desperate plan to catch compress, and rescue his classmates.

WARNING – Possible Episode Spoilers Follow!

If you read Boku No Hero Academia’s “Training Camp Arc,” you already know that Izuku’s plan is only partially successful. The group catches up to Mr. Compress, and launch an attack to rescue their friends. Thanks to Yuuga finally finding some courage, Compress gets his marbles literally blasted out of his mouth. The students manage to grab Tokoyami, but the villains still escape with Bakugo, with the intent of converting the hot-headed hero to their cause.

Bakugo’s abduction leads into the epic “Hideout Raid Arc”, which will see the U.A. pro heroes retaliate against the League of Villains, while Class 1-A hatches its own plan to rescue its lost teammates.

*****

How are you enjoying My Hero Academia season 3 so far? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services. My Hero Academia English Dub is now airing Saturday nights on Toonami.