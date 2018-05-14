‘My Hero Academia’ Just Foreshadowed Its Next Big Story Arc

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode, “Roaring Upheaval” saw the students of Classes 1-A and 1-B in the midst of their most dire threat yet, as the villains’ Vanguard Action Squad intensified their attack on the U.A. training camp.

While the new villains proved to be as frightening as they were formidable, there student heroes managed to pull off a few victories. One of those victories was so minor that a lot of fans probably didn’t notice; and yet, it was a foreshadow to a much bigger turn of events to come!

During episode 44, he U.A. students are all spread out in different groups around the forest training camp, with the Vanguard Action Squad also split up to take on each group of students. Though most of the episode focuses on several squads of Class 1-A banding together to protect Bakugo from capture, there was also a quick (but important) aside:

We take a break from the main action to witness Class 1-A’s Momo Yaoyorozu and Class 1-B’s Yosetsu Awase on the run, from a Nomu that looks like a horror movie monster, with all sorts of blades and chainsaws protruding from its multiple limbs. Momo and Yosetsu are spared when the rest of the Vanguard Action Squad accomplish their goal of capturing Bakugo (and another prisoner), and begin to rally for their escape. The Nomu is recalled, stopping in its tracks and beginning a mindless retreat. That’s when Momo sees a valuable opportunity: using her creation quirk, she quickly makes a small device, which she has Yosetsu use his welding quirk to attach to the Nomu’s back. Again, it’s a small moment of the episode, but has much bigger implications for where My Hero Academia‘s next big storyline is headed.

Warning – Story Spoilers Follow!

The Boku No Hero Academia manga reveals how this small decision by Momo eventually comes into play in a big way.

When the “Training Camp Arc” wraps up, the U.A. students and pro heroes find themselves faced with another big mission: locating where the League of Villains has taken their captive, Bakugo. That next storyline, the “Hideout Raid Arc” kicks off with Momo giving All Might the receptor for the tracking beacon she created and had placed on the Nomu. That allows the Pro Heroes to track the villains to their Hideout in a different city; when the students endeavor to also get in on the rescue, they recruit Momo to the cause, and using a second tracking device, she is able to lead them to the villains hideout.

Now that the stage has officially been set for the anime series to enter the “Hideout Raid Arc,” fans should be more than hyped. The most exciting imagery in My Hero Academia‘s season 3 opening credits takes place during the “Hideout Raid Arc,” and it already looks spectacular!