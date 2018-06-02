‘My Hero Academia’ Finally Debuts All For One

Something that has been slowly building in the background of the My Hero Academia anime for the past three seasons has been the reveal of the League of Villains’ true mastermind, Shigaraki’s mysterious master.

After piecing together parts of the mystery, All For One, the villain who shares a major history with All Might, made his grand debut in the latest episode and changed the tone of the series going forward.

Idk what to say man, but All for One’s entrance has to be one of the better villian entrances of all time, just pure fear across everyones face, its indescribable pic.twitter.com/1PKifN15sb — Jeremiah 竜王 (@wollemhsramj) June 2, 2018

Fans have seen All For One before as Shigaraki asks him for advice, but in this episode he finally jumped into the fray as the heroes sprang a trap on the League of Villains. First fans saw a bit of his power as many Nomu suddenly warp into the Villains’ hideout, and Bakugo is warped away, but All Might knows exactly who’s responsible.

Then fans find out in the mid-credits sequence that All For One not only defeated Best Jeanist, but the other heroes who were present at the Nomu factory. Midoriya and the others feared so much for their lives, that they didn’t dare look back at him or even exhale.

Due to his overwhelming power and presence, Midoriya pieces together that this is the All For One All Might had been warning him about. Meaning now fans will see the eventful confrontation between this powerful villain and the remaining heroes. But now that All For One is here, he seems to be everything fans have wanted so far.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut,the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.