‘My Hero Academia’ Finally Pits All Might Against All For One

My Hero Academia fans have been on edge for the past week as the third season has been building to the confrontation between All Might and villain All For One, and now the latest episode delivered on weeks of promise.

In order to save Bakugo, who’s been warped to All For One’s side, All Might charged in and had a superpowered throwdown with the powerful foe.

this latest episode of My Hero had me SHOOK! Honestly this is the best the best @VoiceOfVegeta as All Might performance, it was amazing! & I gotta know who does the amazing voice for All For One cause he was killing it! #MyHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademiaSeason3 #allmight #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/mmEgTiyUoS — its ya boi dat boi (@NickBrawnwen) June 9, 2018

All Might threw a ton of power at All For One, but the villain kept surprising fans. Not only was he able to withstand full Smashes from All Might, he was also experimenting by combing the powers of several quirks to create new powers. He used strong abilities such as a wind pressure attack (much like All Might) as a result, and no matter what All Might did All For One didn’t seem to lose his calm demeanor.

During the fight he was constantly picking at All Might’s weaknesses and even forcing the other villains to use their Quirks against him. All For One even mentions All Might’s mentor, which will definitely be explored more in the next episode. Though All Might refused to give up in the fight, he was slowly losing strength and his powerless form was beginning to show by episode’s end.

But thankfully, Midoriya and the others were able to formulate a plan to rescue Bakugo, which gave All Might enough of a window to deal a decisive blow to All For One. But even with that final Smash, All For One still taunts All Might. This villain is going to take a lot more to bring down, and it’s not just because of his impressive Quirk abilities.

Nevertheless, this was a fight definitely living up to the weeks of hype fans have had for it. Now they’re anxious to see what happens next.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.