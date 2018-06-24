‘My Hero Academia’ Proves Dad Might Is Really Real

Izuku Midoriya has been through the ringer since My Hero Academia kicked off. Not only did the boy grow up Quirkless, but his eventual inheritance of One For All has pushed him into some dangerous places. Fans can understand why Izuku’s mom is always on edge, but the boy’s absent father has been spared the anxiety since he is still MIA.

Still, that doesn’t mean Izuku doesn’t have a dad. After all, the new episode of My Hero Academia proved how real Dad Might is, and fans are beyond emotional.

This weekend, the anime’s latest episode went live, and it followed Izuku in the aftermath of All Might’s big battle. With All For One in custody, the world has been left reeling by All Might’s retirement, and Izuku is the first person Yagi Toshinori reaches out to after leaving the hospital. The pair meet on the beach, and it is there All Might goes full Dad Might.

Meeting up with Izuku, the scrawny man scolds the boy for recklessly charging in to save Bakugo from the League of Villains.

“The last embers of One For All have gone out, and I can’t really keep my muscle form anymore. But even so, every single time you rush out no matter what I tell you! No matter how many times I tell you, you keep destroying your body,” All Might says with uncharacteristic anger. “That’s why this time, when you got out of a predicament for the first time without getting injured, I was so happy.”

With the scolding out of the way, All Might kneels down to hug Izuku for real, and Yagi promises to devote the rest of his time to raising Izuku right.

“From here on out, I will devote myself to raising you. Let’s keep working hard together.”

With Izuku’s biological father out of the picture, it seems like All Might has decided to take a step towards inheriting that mantle. Yes, Yagi may be in charge of nurturing Izuku as a mentor, but his presence in Izuku’s life as a role model has started blurring the line between teacher and parent. That delineation was only further blurred when All Might meets Inko Midoriya later in the episode and swears upon his life to raise Izuku right. So, you can see why fans are seven shades of sappy over this sweet scene.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

