Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Shares His Own Take on All Might

Robert Liefeld is no stranger to superheroes. The comic artist has been in the industry for decades now and amassed quite the following thanks to his work. In the past, Liefeld brought a slew of characters to life for Marvel Comics which stick around today. Now, it seems the artist is ready to explore a different world of heroism, and Liefeld turned to My Hero Academia to fill the gap.

And how do we know that? Well, Liefeld doesn’t keep his interest in the anime a secret. Taking to Instagram, Liefeld shared his own version of All Might by posting a sketch of the hero.

“Took a quick pass at My Hero Academia,” Liefeld shared on Instagram. As you can see below, the fully colored piece shows All Might in his prime with a signature smile on his face.

As usual, All Might has his hair up in a v-shaped style, but Liefeld shaded in the hero’s face a bit differently than the manga does. The rest of All Might is easy to recognize given his uniform and bulk figure.

In the past, Liefeld has shown love to My Hero Academia on social media, and fans understood what the honor meant to the anime’s creator Kohei Horikoshi. The Japanese artist is one of the top comic nerds out there, and he has a soft spot for Marvel. Seeing how Liefeld co-created Cable and Deadpool, it would make sense for Horikoshi to geek out over this tribute. And if fans are lucky, maybe Liefeld will whip up a crossover starring both Deadpool and All Might,

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.