Genderbent All Might Comes to Life in This Cute, Casual Cosplay

My Hero Academia is inching ever closer to it’s big return, with this month, October 2019, seeing the fourth season of the adventures of Midoriya and his classmates entering a new level of danger. As fans become more excited with each passing day, it’s no wonder that more fan works that are dedicated to the wildly popular anime franchise are springing up. One fan decided to create her own amazing genderbent cosplay, putting her own spin on the “Symbol of Peace” and his unique style.

Reddit User SparkleStache shared her unique take on All Might, that brings the current UA Academy teacher to life by taking some simply items from the cosplayer’s closet and throwing together a costume that does justice to the super heroic franchise:

The young heroes could not have asked for a worse time to lose the “Symbol of Peace”, as All Might has all but lost his powers following the epic brawl he had against his arch rival in the form of All For One. The villain, whose origins are tied directly to those of All Might’s, held a near limitless number of quirks within himself and when the League of Villains was threatened after they kidnapped the young fireplug Bakugo, the powerful antagonist emerged.

Season four will see a new villain take his place however, with the leader of the Yakuza, Overhaul, stepping into the light and threatening the world of both heroes and villains alike. Not only will the Yakuza present a serious obstacle to the students and teacher of UA Academy, but to the League of Villains as well as Overhaul will come into direct conflict with them.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.