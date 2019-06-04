My Hero Academia Reveals All Might’s Own Hall Of Justice

My Hero Academia fans known plenty about All Might to say the least. The Pro Hero has been a consistent part of the series since it kicked off, and Yagi Toshinori has become a favorite with fans worldwide. And thanks to a recent chapter update, fans have learned more about his very own Sanctum Sactorum.

Yes, that’s right. All Might has his own Hall of Justice, and Might Tower definitely does the hero justice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes put out a new chapter, and it was there fans finally learned about Might Tower. It turns out All Might has his own Hero Office in the Roppongi district of Tokyo, and fans zoom in on the tower during an important financial meeting.

“Everyone please look at the material in the shared folder. Next on the agenda — All Might’s action plan for the coming quarter,” a lady says while leading a presentation.

Before long, that same lady gives Yagi a brow beating when his phone goes off during work. It is unclear whether or not she knows she is speaking with All Might given his lanky form, but fans get a bigger picture of how Might Tower works.

Much like the Hall of Justice, Might Tower is where All Might goes to prepare for missions and recenter. He is seen using it this My Hero Academia spin-off as his hero duties are still a top priority; After all, the man has yet to meet Izuku Midoriya, so much of All Might’s time is spent at work. When the Pro Hero is not suited up, he pitches in at Might Tower as a regular employee which fans can definitely compare to Superman’s work at the Daily Bugle. So if audiences are lucky, the series’ anime will finally pay a visit to this skyscraper before too long.

So, do you want to see the anime visit this location? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.