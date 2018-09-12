‘My Hero Academia’ Spin-Off Finally Brings All Might Into Focus

My Hero Academia is moving along with Izuku Midoriya, but its spin-off is doing things a bit differently. Thanks to All Might, the franchise’s Vigilantes manga, fans are getting a new look at All Might, and it is pretty dang adorable.

Recently, My Hero Academia went live its latest piece of Vigilantes, and chapter 37 stopped by All Might for once. The hero, who is a main figure in the main canon, came into the chapter to take on a massive Shinsa Lion.

Just as the massive beast was poised to take out a a hundred civilians or so, All Might came in with his signature cry.

“Not to fear! Because I am here,” the hero says before adding a bit to the phrase. “Here one moment, gone the next!”

As fans can see, All Might was in a hurry, so he made quick work of the Shinsa Lion before heading on. It turns out the guy was in a big rush as he had a lunch meeting to attend, and it was with none other than Tsukauchi. The detective, who has appeared in My Hero Academia, was patiently waiting for his friend to show up. However, All Might wasn’t pleased with how he found his friend.

After powering down into his usual form, All Might apologized for being late, but that all changed when the Pro Hero realized his friend was injured. A job gone wrong put Tsukauchi in a sling, and All Might says he would have shown up to protect the detective if he had known. But, in all of Tsukauchi’s wisdom, the man reminded All Might he can’t show preferential treatment to anyone whilst working. A hero saves every civilian equally, and if they cannot do that, then those rescued victims end up becoming an actual target down the line.

