My Hero Academia Debuts New All Might Smash

My Hero Academia might have officially passed on the remaining embers of One For All from All Might to Izuku Midoriya in the official series, but with the spin-off series taking place years before the events of the main series, there are still plenty of opportunities to show what All Might was capable of in his prime. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has finally brought All Might into the fray as of the last chapter of the series, and the latest chapter gets to reveal another great showing of his strength.

When a mass of bomb proto-Nomus begin to make their way toward a crowd of innocent civilians, All Might shows off a new state Smash that he didn’t get to show in the series, “Nebraska Smash.”

In Chapter 55 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Koichi and the others are still recovering from the major attack on the Tokyo Egg Tower. Though All Might was able to swoop in and save everyone, the danger wasn’t all gone just yet. The scattered pieces of the proto-Nomus begin to form into one large mass, and soon it erupts with a swarm of mini-bombers that fly toward the crowd. The mysterious villain controlling them was confident that All Might wouldn’t be able to stop all of them, but this isn’t the case.

Quickly jumping into action, All Might collides with the swarm and spins his arm in a circle. This creates a twister of wind, trapping the swarm inside. With this Nebraska Smash, the tornado he creates triggers every one of the bombs inside and blows them to a safe location away from the crowd. With All Might now fully brought into the spin-off series, hopefully there will be more opportunities for new All might techniques fans have never seen before.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. It’s written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”