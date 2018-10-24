‘My Hero Academia’ Pumpkin Gives All Might A Halloween Makeover

The Halloween season is a great outlet for anime fans to share their love of the medium with others in creative ways, and an especially fun way to express anime love is through pumpkin carving.

One My Hero Academia put a plus ultra spin on the spooky holiday with a mighty carving of the series’ top hero, All Might.

Artist @CynthiaCastoArt shared the above pumpkin carving of All Might, but the Tweet’s caption suggests that the carving is not only All Might inspired, but goes an extra layer of hilarity. This particular All Might face is heavily shaded, and the way the hero was portrayed the most with in the series, but it’s also the face Midoriya makes when he imitates All Might.

During the second season of the series, Midoriya talks with All Might after his battle with Stain. When discussing the fact that Stain ingested Midoriya’s blood to use his quirk, All Might referenced when he had Midoriya eat a strand of hair to officially inherit One For All. All Might asks Midoriya if he remembered what he said back then, Midoriya makes a hilarious All Might impression, with this exact face, and says “eat this” with the utmost sincerity. @CynthiaCastoArt references that moment with the Tweet’s caption, and it’s a hilarious tribute.

Just as another fan recently shared a cool carving of another hero in Dragon Ball‘s Goku, this carving of All Might won’t scare anyone away. All Might’s face is hilariously welcoming and throw in a recording of “I am here!” and this is the perfect decoration for the holiday.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.