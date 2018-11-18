‘My Hero Academia’ to Adapt All Might Origin Manga in New Special

My Hero Academia wrapped its third season earlier this year, but the franchise has plenty more life to it. Not only did it drop its first movie this summer, but there is a fourth season in the works. And, thanks to a new report, a very special anime OVA will be coming for All Might later this year.

Recently, My Hero Academia held a special event in Japan, and it was there fans were gifted the surprise. As it turns out, the anime will release an OVA adapting the All Might Rising manga which debuted earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if you are planning to watch this special, be smart and grab yourself tissues before pressing play.

According to reports, My Hero Academia will release the special as part of the Blu-ray and DVD for its debut film. Right now, the home video is slated to go live in Japan on February 13, 2019. This means fans have time to get caught up on the All Might Rising story, and it is one any Pro Hero lover will need to check out.

The manga was released this summer as a compliment to My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The short manga was given out at theaters screening the film, and creator Kohei Horikoshi penned it himself. All Might Rising tells the hero’s partial origin story as fans learn about his very first encounter with All For One. The two clash when the hero is just a high school student, and their bloody battle ends with Nana Shimura sacrificing herself to save All Might. The tragic turnaround prompts the young boy to take over his master’s mantle as an aspiring Symbol of Peace, and its inspirational story made fans plenty emotional.

Are you ready to see this anime special…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.