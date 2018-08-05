‘My Hero Academia’ Special Shares All Might’s Heartbreaking Origins

My Hero Academia has plenty of bright moments, but that doesn’t mean it can’t make fans cry. While Izuku may be the series’ most teary-eyed hero, that doesn’t mean he was the first.

No, All Might proceeded Izuku in more ways than one, and a new one-shot proves the No. 1 hero isn’t afraid to shed tears when need be.

Over in Japan, fans rushed to theaters to watch My Hero Academia: The Two Heroes as the debut film went live. Lucky attendees were able to get a one-shot manga which connected to the film, and the canon comic revealed a truly heartbreaking moment in All Might’s past.

Thanks to Aitaikimochi, a translated version of the manga has hit the web. The short story, which creator Kohei Horikoshi wrote, begins with All Might’s forced farewell with his teacher.

Despite his powerful Quirk, All Might finds himself no match for All For One when they first fight. Yagi Toshinori is way out of his league, but Nana Shimura will not let her pupil die. She is seen flinging All Might out of the way as she challenges All For One head-on, leaving her to order Gran Torino to escape with All Might.

Unwilling to leave his master behind, All Might is seen screaming for Nana as Gran Torino pushes him away. The heart-wrenching panels show how emotional the separation was to both heroes, but Nana refused to stop smiling. Even with All For One preparing a deadly blow, Nana could only point to All Might before giving him one last smile.

“All Might, I leave the rest to you!”

As the one-shot explains, this encounter was the last All Might had with Nana. The former One For All holder was killed by All For One in that battle, forcing All Might to train harder under the eye of Gran Torino. The pair fought hard, battling their emotions along the way. And, by the story’s end, All Might had taken his first steps towards becoming the Symbol of Peace whom Izuku so dearly admires.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

