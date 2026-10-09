October’s Biggest Dark Romance Anime Drops Gorgeous New Trailer – Watch

The Fall 2026 Anime season is absolutely stacked with highly-anticipated new releases, with the return of popular series like The Apothecary Diaries, Black Clover Season 2, Blue Box Season 2, and the return of Tokyo Revengers. There’s plenty of new series dropping as well, with romance fans hyping up the release of Firefly Wedding from David Production, the official anime adaptation of the original web manga from Oreco Tachibana. This dark, historical romance manga blew up upon its release in 2023 thanks to its doomed love story, with its leads: Satoko Kirigaya, a beautiful young woman and daughter of an earl whose life is on a time limit due to an incurable heart condition, and Shinpei Goto, a mysterious assassin initially hired to kill her before Satoko barters for her life by proposing the two get married.

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With the original manga coming to an end earlier in 2026, fans of the series have been anxiously awaiting the release of the anime adaptation, and David Productions has put in the work to bring Firefly Wedding and its eccentric leading couple to life. Directed by Takahiro Kamei, the same creative mind behind 2022’s modern reboot of Rumiko Takahashi’s Urusei Yatsura, David Production’s has dropped a special character trailer of the show’s murderous heartthrob Shinpei to showcase some of his best moments in the show’s upcoming premiere.

Firefly Wedding’s New Trailer Perfectly Captures The Manga’s Heartbreaking Love Story

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Shinpei’s character trailer hyping up the Firefly Wedding premiere is nothing short of perfect, showing off the character’s adorable facial expressions and tenderness toward his bride-to-be, Satoko, contrasted beautifully with his more murderous qualities interspersed throughout. Shinpei is played by Kouki Uchiyama, whose voice is slowly beginning to dominate the anime industry, taking on the role of other prominent characters like Kei Tsukishima in Haikyu!!, Shigaraki in My Hero Academia, and Toge Inumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as leading roles in other new anime slated to release throughout the remainder of 2026 into 2027, such as D in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

His voice is a perfect fit for Shinpei, a sadistic trained assassin who is capable of efficiently taking down hoards of lesser-prepared foes while reserving a peculiar softness for Satoko Kirigaya. Satoko will be played by Lynn, previously known for her roles in Mushoku Tensei as Lilia Greyart, Fire Force as Hibana, and Uma Musume as Maruzensky. With the series releasing in October 2026 as part of the Fall Anime season, there hasn’t been any hard confirmation on how far into the manga the first season of the anime plans to explore, however, those looking to watch the adaptation will be able to stream Firefly Wedding worldwide on Crunchyroll.

There’s No Other Doomed Romance Quite Like Firefly Wedding

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Firefly Wedding takes place during the Meiji era and predominantly follows a stunningly beautiful young woman named Satoko Kirigaya, the daughter of an earl whose critical heart condition has sentenced her to a shortened life due to the medical care she has access to. Satoko wishes to marry into a good family in spite of her circumstances, but ends up getting kidnapped by a band of assassins. In a desperate attempt to escape, she strikes a deal with one of them: a younger man named Shinpei, to marry her and to save her from being killed. He agrees, and while Satoko initially only clings to the posessive, murderous Shinpei for a chance at survival, she ends up falling in love with him. Originally published online by Oreco Tachibana in 2023 through Shogakukan’s MangaONE before moving to Ura Sunday.

The manga exploded in popularity over its three year run, having over 5 million copies in circulation following the release of its final chapter. In 2024, Firefly Wedding won the grand prize at NTT Solmare’s Digital Comic Awards, and ranked first in the Nationwide Bookstore Employees’ Recommended Comics list that same year. This massively popular shojo series has cemented itself as a modern success for the demographic, and has quickly eclipsed Oreco Tachibana’s debut work, Promise Cinderella in popularity despite being a short series. With the release of the anime adaptation, Firefly Wedding‘s popularity will only grow as more fans are introduced to this infamous couple.